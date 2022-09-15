Home » Investing Articles » 3 dividend stocks I’d snap up today to target passive income for life

3 dividend stocks I’d snap up today to target passive income for life

With higher inflation and rising interest rates, our writer considers some of the best dividend stocks he’d buy for his portfolio today.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks can be an excellent way to earn regular income from investments. But what is a good dividend yield and where can I find reliable passive income?

The FTSE 100 currently yields around 4%. Before 2022, I’d have said that’s not too bad. But with UK inflation approaching double-digits, and interest rates climbing, I’d want to earn much more now.

And it looks like I’m spoilt for choice. So many shares are currently yielding over 7%. That’s enough to earn £7,000 on a £100,000 investment pot. It doesn’t quite keep up with soaring prices, but it’s close.

Also, in addition to receiving dividends, I’d expect my dividend stocks to rise in value over time. Together, I reckon I could achieve at least a 10% annual return.

Ignoring market wobbles

Bear in mind that even dividend stocks can fall in value. Especially in the short term. The stock market is particularly volatile right now, and many shares have fallen this year.

That said, as a long-term investor I can ignore the daily ups and downs of share prices. In the short term, stock prices tend to move around based on technical factors, news flow, and market sentiment. But the value of fundamentally strong companies should shine through in the long run.

Quality dividend stocks

What makes a reliable dividend share? First, I’d look for a solid track record. Companies that have been distributing dividends for decades are more likely to continue to do so, in my opinion.

It’s not guaranteed, as a shift in future earnings could alter a company’s ability to pay. But some companies have established dividend policies that they intend to continue.

That said, I’d still want to check if they can afford to distribute the cash from their earnings. To do so, I’d like to see dividend cover of at least one. That would mean the dividend is covered by current earnings.

Which dividend stocks?

First on my list of stocks to buy is life insurance business Legal & General. It currently offers a 7% dividend and it has been a regular payer for over three decades. Also, it can comfortably afford to pay, with dividend cover of 1.7.

Historically, Legal & General shares have performed reasonably well too. Over the past 10 years, it has achieved an 11% annual return including dividends.

Looking ahead, life insurance businesses including this one should benefit from rising interest rates. And L&G’s CEO agrees too, commenting that “we are beneficiaries of rates rising across the world.” That’s because it has to set aside less capital now to make future pension payments.

I’d also consider pensions specialist, Phoenix Group. It offers an 8% dividend yield, has dividend cover of 1.8x and has reliably paid out cash for the past 13 years.

Lastly, I’d buy Taylor Wimpey. Many UK housebuilders are highly cash-generative businesses, and Taylor Wimpey is no exception. It offers a 9% dividend, with dividend cover of 1.8x and an 11-year back-to-back dividend history.

Bear in mind that higher interest rates could slow the housing market. But with unemployment at the lowest level since 1974, any slowdown is likely to be minimal, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BT shares look cheap and I’m finally ready to buy them

| Harvey Jones

I have been putting off buying BT shares for ages but today's low valuation and improving prospects means it's soon…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 stocks I own to boost my passive income with dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool notes two current UK shares he owns for the purpose of boosting his passive income stream through dividend…

Read more »

Little girl kissing her granddad at christmastime
Investing Articles

Hurry, we’ve only 6 months left to use our 2022 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance!

| Alan Oscroft

Every year, thousands of investors forget about their Stocks and Shares ISA until the last minute. I say it's never…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 in these cheap UK shares this September

| Yasmin Rufo

Volatile market movements have presented a host of cheap UK shares. These are the stocks I’d add to my portfolio…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Why has the Ocado share price crashed? And is it a buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price has fallen to a fraction of its all-time high. Does that mean investors have a fresh…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

My 6-step guide to making passive income during a bear market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his plan for making passive income from dividend stocks even if the UK market nosedives in the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 hot growth stocks I’m buying during the market dip

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's snapping up these two growth stocks amid strong earnings and solid balance sheets.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now to ride a long-term trend

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a long-term trend could boost one sector. That is why he would happily own two FTSE 250…

Read more »