Home » Investing Articles » US stocks just tanked. Here are 3 shares to buy

US stocks just tanked. Here are 3 shares to buy

After yesterday’s big stock market fall, many investors are looking for shares to buy. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights three stocks he likes the look of right now.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

Yesterday was a bad day for the US stock market. As a result of a higher-than-expected inflation reading, investors panicked and share prices fell heavily. At the end of the day, the S&P 500 was down 4.3% while the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.1%. For long-term investors such as myself, big market falls like this can create excellent buying opportunities. As Warren Buffett says, the best time to buy stocks is when others are fearful. With that in mind, here are three beaten-up US shares I plan to buy more of shortly.

Tech powerhouse

Let’s start with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which was down 5.5% yesterday. It’s one of the world’s largest technology companies.

Microsoft is one of the first shares I’d buy if I was building a portfolio from scratch today. That’s because it offers both growth and defence.

On the growth side, the company has exposure to several high-growth industries including cloud computing, the metaverse, and video gaming. So, it’s well placed to increase its revenues and profits in the years ahead.

On the defensive side, many of its products are essential for businesses today. So revenues should hold up if economic conditions deteriorate.

Of course, there are risks to consider. If tech stocks continue to fall, returns could be disappointing.

However, with the stock now trading on a P/E ratio of 25, I like the long-term risk/reward skew here.

Brand power

Next up, athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE), which declined 5.9% yesterday.

Nike has experienced some supply chain and cost challenges recently. And these issues may persist in the short term. However, given that the stock has fallen from around $180 in November to $106 today, I think a lot of the risk is now largely factored into the share price.

When these short-term challenges do subside, Nike should be well placed to grow its sales and profits. Not only is it likely to benefit from its shift to selling direct-to-consumer, but it’s also likely to benefit from the ‘casualisation’ fashion trend, which is showing no signs of slowing down.

Nike shares currently sport a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 28. That does look high at face value. However, given the company’s incredible brand power, I’m comfortable with the higher valuation.

Growth potential

Finally, I’d also buy shares in Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), which fell 5.6% yesterday. It makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

This is a stock I’m quite excited about. In the years ahead, many countries are planning to build semiconductor manufacturing plants on home soil in an effort to avoid chip shortages. The US is one such country that’s set to increase domestic manufacturing significantly. Recently, it announced $53bn in government funding to get the ball rolling.

This ‘reshoring’ of semiconductor manufacturing should provide a huge boost for Lam as its technology is crucial for chip manufacturers. So, the future here looks very bright, to my mind.

It’s worth pointing out that the semiconductor sector, as a whole, is experiencing weakness now. This could persist for a few more quarters and potentially have a negative impact on this stock.

However, in the long run, I expect Lam Research to do well. With the stock trading at just 11 times this year’s forecast earnings, I see it as a bargain.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Lam Research, Microsoft, and Nike. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lam Research, Microsoft, and Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think it’s the WORST time to sell my FTSE 100 stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith muses on the future direction of the stock market and why he thinks he shouldn't sell his FTSE…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 26% in a day! ITM Power shares are falling fast. Here’s what I’d do

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

After recent results, ITM Power shares are in free-fall. Should I buy shares in the hydrogen firm after the crash?

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The abrdn share price is falling. I’d buy while it’s cheap

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price was the biggest FTSE 100 faller at one stage Wednesday morning. Here's why I rate it…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

My £150 a month investment plan to generate long-term passive income!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Generating long-term passive income is easier if you stick to a regular investment plan, writes Jacob Ambrose Willson.

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

This drinks company should prove to be a reliable dividend stock

| Michael Hawkins

Even if economic conditions continue to soften, the soft drinks manufacturer and distributer Britvic is a dividend stock that should…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy beaten-down UK shares to cope with inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Inflation is making our daily lives a lot tougher. But with the FTSE 100 falling. I think UK shares look…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love Lloyds shares. But have they actually been a good investment in recent years? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

| Anton Balint

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with…

Read more »