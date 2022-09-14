Home » Investing Articles » This drinks company should prove to be a reliable dividend stock

This drinks company should prove to be a reliable dividend stock

Even if economic conditions continue to soften, the soft drinks manufacturer and distributer Britvic is a dividend stock that should still provide me with regular income.

Latest posts by Michael Hawkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
One pound coin

Image source: Getty Images.

Financial commentators far smarter than I stress that this is the time to go to cash. But with consumer price inflation running at 10% and interest rates at 1.75%, let’s just say I am a little reluctant to see my hard-earned money devalue at over 8% a year. Therefore I am actively looking for dividend stocks that can consistently contribute to my bottom line.

To be clear, Britvic (LSE: BVIC)’s present dividend yield of 2.95% is hardly going to set the world alight and gets nowhere close to beating that present inflation rate, but I do believe there is plenty to like about this company.

Firstly, using the numbers from last year’s income statement, we have an earnings per share of 44.3p and dividend payment per share of 24.2p. Dividing one by the other provides a respectable dividend cover value of 1.83. This implies that this level of dividend is perfectly sustainable and well covered by earnings.

An interim dividend payment that was paid in July 2022 (7.80p) showed a 20% increase over the same period in 2021, again suggesting the company is on the right track. The latest Q3 update reported an 11.2% increase in revenues on the same period last year.

In 2020 Britvic signed a 20-year franchise bottling agreement with another soft-drink giant PepsiCo. This includes the production, distribution, marketing, and sales of soft drink brands that include Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew.

Personally, I would be quite comfortable investing in this company that manufactures and distributes such well-known brands, even in this economic climate.   I would expect that the soft drink business would remain a consumer staple while more discretionary spending continues to deteriorate.  The CEO himself is quoted as saying that soft drinks fall into the “resilient” category.

I am aware that Britvic has a presence in Europe, which may be facing even more economic challenges than here in the UK, but am excited by its growing presence in Brazil. It appears that by holding shares in this company I get some emerging market exposure as well.

The company has stressed that it can mitigate the worst of the inflationary pressures that are facing all manufacturers. How it will be able to deal with rising energy costs in particular is less clear. Reassuringly, it describes its supply chain model as “robust”.

While the share price has languished somewhat over the past 12 months by around 16%, my focus here remains one of reliable income and capital preservation rather than capital gains. Therefore, I continue to watch this price action with interest looking for an opportune moment to add Britvic to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Michael Hawkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy beaten-down UK shares to cope with inflation

| Alan Oscroft

Inflation is making our daily lives a lot tougher. But with the FTSE 100 falling. I think UK shares look…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love Lloyds shares. But have they actually been a good investment in recent years? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

| Anton Balint

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

GB Group takeover speculation: here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK companies are attraction attention from international investors. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at the recent GB Group takeover speculation.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on Rolls-Royce shares!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into Rolls-Royce shares in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that could be about to pop!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the share prices of these two FTSE 250 stocks could rise in the near…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have taken a hit in recent times. However, with a strong dividend yield and growing sales, this Fool…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to help fight back against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for some cheap income stocks he can buy to mitigate high inflation rates. Here…

Read more »