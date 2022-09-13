For those investors who are wondering about the status of the stock market on 19 September, we’re here to help answer your questions.

Will the stock market be open on the Queen’s State Funeral bank holiday?

With the confirmation of a 10th bank holiday in the UK this year, many investors might be wondering whether the stock market will be trading on the day of the late Queen’s funeral.

On Saturday, during the meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, King Charles III approved the requests to appoint the day of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland.

The London Stock Exchange has stated in the past that it recognises all UK bank holidays. As such, investors ought to expect the stock market to be closed next Monday.

The Exchange recognises the Public and Bank Holidays of England and Wales. London Stock Exchange

It remains unlikely that 19 September 2023, and future years, will become annual bank holidays since there is not a precedent for this occurring following similar state funerals in the past.