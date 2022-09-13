Home » Investing Articles » Will the stock market be open on the Queen’s State Funeral bank holiday?

Will the stock market be open on the Queen’s State Funeral bank holiday?

For those investors who are wondering about the status of the stock market on 19 September, we’re here to help answer your questions.

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace

Image source: Getty Images

With the confirmation of a 10th bank holiday in the UK this year, many investors might be wondering whether the stock market will be trading on the day of the late Queen’s funeral.

On Saturday, during the meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, King Charles III approved the requests to appoint the day of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland.

The London Stock Exchange has stated in the past that it recognises all UK bank holidays. As such, investors ought to expect the stock market to be closed next Monday.

The Exchange recognises the Public and Bank Holidays of England and Wales.

London Stock Exchange

It remains unlikely that 19 September 2023, and future years, will become annual bank holidays since there is not a precedent for this occurring following similar state funerals in the past.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

