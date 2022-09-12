Home » Investing Articles » Trying to protect capital amid high inflation? I’m using these 2 simple moves

Trying to protect capital amid high inflation? I’m using these 2 simple moves

Aiming to protect capital while the real value of money is shrinking, our writer explains why he is employing these two straightforward techniques.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Preparing a budget during a pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation is a nasty parasite. It eats away at the real value of money people have worked hard for over the course of years or even decades. That is one reason I am focussed on ways I can aim to protect capital from the ravages of inflation.

Private and commercial banking firm Arbuthnot Latham has issued a helpful handful of tips on how people can try to protect capital in uncertain times. A couple of those caught my eye as they are moves I am already making when it comes to my own portfolio.

Diversification

One of those moves is diversification. In other words, not putting all of one’s eggs in one basket as an investor.

Arbuthnot Latham point out that, “by investing in a mixed asset portfolio, you have exposure to underlying investments which react differently to external factors”.

I try to follow that approach myself. I also think it can be helpful to diversify even within a single asset class when I try to protect capital.

Defensive or not?

For example, I own a number of tobacco shares like Altria and British American Tobacco. This business sector is often seen as defensive. In other words, because customers tend to buy tobacco products even when the economy is in a bad condition, revenues and profits at such firms will hopefully hold up alright. That could explain why British American shares are up 32% over the past year.

Then again, no share is free of risk. One risk to tobacco shares is the decline in cigarette use in developed markets like the US. Tobacco companies have tried to manage that by developing non-cigarette businesses. But Altria further wrote down the value of its investment in vaping brand Juul this year.

The Altria share price is 9% lower than a year ago. Even a supposedly defensive sector like tobacco can see falling share prices in a weakening economy. That is why I diversify my stock portfolio to make sure that it covers a broad range of business areas.

Tax efficiency

Another of the ways to try and protect capital identified by Arbuthnot Latham is to invest in tax-efficient ways.

That will mean different things to different people. But for me, investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is one way I try to manage my investments in a tax-efficient way.

That means that I am able to try and target both dividends and capital growth, while hopefully reducing the tax impact that might otherwise result from those investments if I made them outside the ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Why protect capital?

The value of money in real terms is not constant.

Currently, high inflation is eating away at it day by day. That is true for uninvested cash sitting in my ISA. But it also affects the value of my dividends. Last month, for example, Jupiter paid me an interim dividend of 7.9p for each share I own in the asset manager. That is the same amount as last year’s interim dividend – but 7.9p today is not worth as much in purchasing power terms as it was a year ago.

That is why I am looking for ways to try and protect capital in my investments. Hopefully, putting them into action will help my finances at a time of high inflation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Altria Group, British American Tobacco, and Jupiter Fund Management. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Forget the latest Bitcoin recovery. I’d rather invest in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

Bitcoin is in recovery mode but I've had enough of the whole crypto frenzy. Instead, I'm buying UK shares in…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 shares ever?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has been more volatile than the FTSE 100, but with better growth prospects. Here's why I'm looking…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This is what my Stocks & Shares Isa starter portfolio would look like

| Harvey Jones

If I was a newbie investor starting from the beginning I would buy the following five FTSE 100 stocks to…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

3 unmissable income shares to buy in September?

| Alan Oscroft

Share prices are down, and dividend yields are rising. Has there ever been a better time to invest in long-term…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

Should I buy this cheap investment trust for its 9% dividend yield?

| Christopher Ruane

With a dividend yield close to double digits, this investment trust has caught our writer's eye as a possible addition…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash good or bad for new investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would not be worried by the prospect of a stock market crash as a novice investor. Handled the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar growth stock to buy in September

| James J. McCombie

YouGov is a bonafide growth stock that I think is escaping investors' attentions and thus can be bought at a…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top FTSE stock to generate a passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

The best FTSE stocks combine a rising share price and passive income from regular, sustained dividends. This company offers both…

Read more »