Home » Investing Articles » Forget gold! I’d buy dirt-cheap shares before it’s too late

Forget gold! I’d buy dirt-cheap shares before it’s too late

Investing in dirt-cheap shares before the next stock market recovery will produce higher long-term returns than gold, in my view.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Buying gold is becoming increasingly popular in 2022 compared to investing in cheap shares. With rising inflation and interest rates, along with an ongoing energy crisis, stocks haven’t exactly been stellar performers lately.

Yet as horrendous as it is to watch my portfolio suffer, these problems are ultimately short-term speed bumps. As a long-term investor, I’m not interested in what will happen in the next couple of months. I’m focused on the next decade.

With most investors seemingly in full panic-selling mode, plenty of fantastic businesses are becoming exceptionally undervalued, in my opinion. And as history has shown countless times, buying and holding high-quality dirt-cheap shares is one of the best wealth-building investment strategies.

Gold versus cheap shares

Recently, the price of gold has been on the rise. And compared to the performance of the stock market, the commodity seems to be thrashing equity investors.

That’s not surprising since, during economic turmoil, gold has been used as a store of value to protect wealth and hedge against inflation for centuries. But when the economy is flourishing, the metal fails to deliver any meaningful returns compared to the stock market.

Since the peak of the 2008 financial crisis, the price of gold has appreciated by 72% over 14 years. That’s the same as a 3.9% annualised return, slightly ahead of inflation at the time. By comparison, the FTSE 250 index has delivered returns of 231%, or 8.9% annually, over the same period.

These figures go to show that gold works as a means of protecting wealth. But for growing capital and building a nest egg, that’s where buying cheap shares for the long-term steals the show.

Timing the market is a loser’s game

What if I sold my stocks today, bought some gold, and then repurchased my shares at a better price once the stock market stops throwing a hissy fit? In theory, this sounds sensible. In reality, it’s often a mistake.

The problem with deploying this investment strategy is that it requires me to accurately predict when the stock market will begin recovering. That’s far easier said than done. And it’s worth pointing out that in every previous crash or correction, the bottom has always hit when investor sentiment indicated things would only get worse.

In other words, trying to time the market is near impossible. And even professional investors and traders get it wrong constantly.

That’s why holding onto my shares during volatile periods, as unpleasant as it can be, is often the best move. But I can also capitalise on the situation. Despite popular belief, stock market corrections and crashes aren’t all that common, and neither is the buying opportunities they create.

In a panic, even the best stocks with robust balance sheets, proven business models, and talented leadership can end up being sold off. If I can successfully identify these bargains, I’ll be able to maximise my returns once the stock market recovery begins.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ll never buy, even with free money

| Paul Summers

Despite tumbling in value, you couldn't pay our writer to snap up these FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks.

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! 2 high-dividend shares I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to generate a substantial second income. Here are two UK income…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for ways to boost my long-term passive income. And I think these low-cost FTSE 100 shares could be…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 looks set for an uncertain start to the week...

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

15.6% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock too good to be true?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A double-digit dividend yield is often a warning to stay away. But can this homebuilder actually maintain its enormous payout?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to getting rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of lessons from the career of investor Warren Buffett that he thinks can help increase…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to generate a second income from property

| Roland Head

REITs provide an affordable way to invest in commercial property, says Roland Head. He reveals his three top UK real…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 9.3% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stalwart! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stalwart has demonstrated plenty of volatility in recent weeks. But I think the dividend big-hitter is a…

Read more »