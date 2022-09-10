Home » Investing Articles » These 5 FTSE 100 shares pay income of over 8% a year

These 5 FTSE 100 shares pay income of over 8% a year

Against soaring inflation, our writer considers several FTSE 100 dividend payers for his Stocks and Shares ISA that have 8%+ dividend yields.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is well-known for including several high-dividend shares. Although the average dividend yield for this large-cap index is around 4%, many shares pay much more. And here are some I’m considering for my portfolio.

First, at the top of the list is housebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN). With a chart-topping 16% dividend yield, it currently provides a bumper income.

£3,000 of Persimmon shares should give me around £480 in annual dividends. That’s more than enough to comfortably beat the elevated inflation rate we’re dealing with right now.

Cash, cash, cash

Many of the FTSE 100’s housebuilder shares are highly cash-generative. And Persimmon is no exception. It displays high levels of profitability and cash flow, in addition to a rock-solid balance sheet.

That along with a shareholder-friendly dividend policy has allowed it to continue distributing this level of income.

Slowing market?

A word of warning, however. Although a 16% dividend yield for an established FTSE 100 stock might sound appealing, I’d have to consider if it’s sustainable.

Another large housebuilder is Barratt Developments that recently warned that the housing market could be slowing.

And the Bank of England is expected to continue raising interest rates, which could put further pressure on property prices.

Any reduction in cash flow could lead Persimmon to cut its dividend, so that’s something I’d need to think about.

That said, a 40% decline in its share price over the past year now gives it a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven times. I reckon that’s cheap and would consider adding it to my Stocks and Shares ISA this year.

A top FTSE 100 miner

The next-highest-yielding FTSE 100 share is global miner Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO). It currently offers a 12% dividend yield, but that’s forecast to fall to 10% next year. Even so, it’s a substantial yield.

Despite being completely different businesses, there are several similarities with Persimmon. Rio, like Persimmon offers a high return on capital employed, a double-digit profit margin and exceptional cash flow generation.

In a high-inflation environment, Rio could be a good addition to my portfolio. Typically commodities tend to perform well during these times. And as a global mining business, Rio could benefit if underlying metal prices rise.

Reliable income share

Also, Rio’s dividend looks well-covered by its earnings. And with 12 years of back-to-back payments, I’d consider it to be a reliable income share.

One thing to bear in mind though. As a cyclical mining stock, a global economic downturn could reduce demand for its metals. Its iron ore is used to make steel, which is used to make buildings, bridges, cars and more.

That said, as a long-term investment, I would consider buying these FTSE 100 mining shares.

More 8% + yields

Other FTSE 100 shares that offer over 8% dividend yields include Barratt Developments, Phoenix Group and Taylor Wimpey. On average, these three demonstrate affordable dividends.

With an average dividend cover of two times, I have some comfort that their earnings will cover their anticipated dividend payments.

All three are profitable and established businesses and I would certainly consider these shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Eurasia Mining shares cost under 5p. What should I do?

| Christopher Ruane

Eurasia Mining shares have lost over 80% of their value in just 12 months. They still don't tempt our writer…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is this housebuilder a good income stock to buy?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a housebuilder and its credentials as a potential income stock to boost his holdings.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Why ignoring investment fads can boost your wealth

| Malcolm Wheatley

A year ago, investors couldn’t unload fossil fuel stocks fast enough. Now, they’re buying them back. The moral: beware investment…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down a quarter this week, are Darktrace shares a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The Darktrace share price fell sharply this week after a potential bid for the company was aborted. Our writer still…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: bargain or value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have lost almost 30% of their value in the past year. Why has Christopher Ruane has been buying…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dividend stock with its 7%+ yield?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this potential dividend stock with its enticing yield to see if he could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Trading for pennies, can the Deliveroo share price recover?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price has crashed by nearly three quarters over the past year. Could that be an opening for…

Read more »

Big Ben and the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Two UK shares I’m buying before the market bounces back

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

If the new Prime Minister can spark the stock market back into life, here’s two UK shares Jacob Ambrose Willson…

Read more »