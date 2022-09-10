Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price could end the year way up and here’s why!

The Lloyds share price could end the year way up and here’s why!

The Lloyds share price has been pretty volatile over the past month. But I’m backing the stock to keep rising towards the end of the year.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

I’m predicting the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price will push above 50p by the end of the year. It hasn’t been a great year for investors in the bank so far, but the lender’s performance has been going from strength to strength.

So let’s take a close look at why I’m so bullish on one of the UK’s biggest banks.

Net interest margins

Net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between savings and lending rates — are rising. This means banks are making more interest on the money they lend to customers. In fact, with Bank of England rates incrementally pushing upwards, Lloyds is even earning more interest on the money it leaves with the central bank.

Higher rates have already made an impact on the bank’s margins. Lloyds announced in July that net income had surged 65% to £7.2bn for the six months to 30 June.

And rates are poised to go higher. In fact, some analysts see interest rates reaching as high as 4% in an effort to bring down inflation. These are figures that we haven’t seen since the early 2000s and would have a profound impact on the Lloyds’ profits.

A gift from the new prime minister

With Liz Truss taking top office, there appears to be more good news for banks. The new prime minister plans to scrap a move to increase corporation tax. The Labour Party told the Financial Times that the move would effectively see a five percentage point cut in banks’ tax bills.

This is because, in 2015, the government introduced an 8% surcharge on bank profits. And that comes on top of the current 19% corporation tax. But the government intends to cut that surcharge to 3% as corporation tax had been billed to go up. If it’s frozen and the surcharge reduced to 3% as planned, banks would receive a considerable boost.

Proposed deregulation could also provide new ways for the bank to make money. However, Truss’s proposals haven’t gone down well with everyone in the City.

Why Lloyds?

The above reasons for backing Lloyds are relevant to all UK banks. But there are several reasons why I like Lloyds specifically.

Around 60% of its loans are UK mortgages. And I think that’s a relatively safe area of the market. I also think it’s an area of the market that will continue to grow over the long run. After all, the UK has an acute shortage of housing.

I’m also interested by Lloyds’ move into the rental market. The bank intends to buy some 50,000 homes over the next decade. It won’t be good for diversification but I see it as a highly profitable venture.

Lloyds also trades with an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5 and a dividend yield at 5%.

There are, of course, risks. There’s a recession forecast in the UK and that’s not going to be good for credit quality. But with NIMs on the rise and a tax boost from Truss, I can see the Lloyds share price shooting up this autumn.

I already own Lloyds shares. But at the current price, I’d buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10,000 to target a £760 passive income

| Roland Head

By investing in high-dividend-yield shares, Roland Head explains how he'd target a passive income that's double the FTSE 100 average.

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

A second income for £5 a day? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is building a second income by investing regularly in dividend shares. Here's the approach he'd take, even with…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

2 of the safest dividend shares I plan to buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two dividend shares with a rich history in paying out income. He's thinking of buying them…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here’s the Centrica dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

Centrica is tipped to grow dividends strongly after resurrecting its payout policy this year. Should I buy the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for the long run!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks that he can buy today and that might serve him…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks on my buy list

| Paul Summers

As a long-term investor, Paul Summers has been busy compiling a list of growth stocks to buy in these troubled…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

3 super cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

There are some very low FTSE 100 P/E valuations out there at the moment. And some top stocks offer big…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Top dividend stocks: how I’d invest for £500 income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend stocks form the core part of my portfolio. But how can I use them to deliver £500 or more…

Read more »