Home » Investing Articles » This penny stock is up 10% after releasing interim results! Should I buy shares?

This penny stock is up 10% after releasing interim results! Should I buy shares?

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at a penny stock that saw its shares jump after releasing positive interim results.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

I noticed that Luceco (LSE:LUCE) shares jumped yesterday after the company released interim results for its first half year period. Let’s take a closer look at the results as well as other aspects this potential investment. This will help me decide if I should buy this penny stock for my holdings or not.

Lighting products

As a quick reminder, Luceco is best known as a manufacturer and supplier of lighting products for both commercial and domestic use. It also creates and supplies wiring accessories as well as portable power solutions too.

It is worth remembering that a penny stock is one that trades for less than £1. So what’s happening with Luceco shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 88p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 373p, which is a decline of 76% over a 12-month period.

I believe macroeconomic headwinds, as well the stock market correction caused by geopolitical events, have hampered the performance of Luceco shares.

Interim results and the bull case

Since Luceco released results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 yesterday, the shares have climbed 10%. So let’s dig deeper into the results. I see that revenue, profit, margin, and dividend per share all dropped compared to 2021. This is because 2021 was a record year for Luceco. It benefitted from last year’s DIY boom linked to the pandemic and stay-at-home guidance. It said that results posted for these six months were in line with expectations, due to normalised trading conditions.

I believe the shares rallied due to the comparison between 2022 interim results and the company’s pre-pandemic results. Revenue and margins were both up significantly. Furthermore, Luceco said it is undergoing a “strategic improvement process“. This will help it draw a line under the pandemic period, which hindered it massively. Based on these results, it said this strategy was working.

Next, I note that Luceco has entered the electric vehicle (EV) charging market by purchasing Sync EV in March. This will help diversify its business and boost performance. It is estimated that the EV changing market is to surge by close to £500m by 2025. Sync currently has 2% of market share. Luceco believes it can boost this figure and benefit due to its profile and infrastructure already in place.

Finally, I’m buoyed that Luceco pays a dividend that would boost my passive income stream, although I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed.

Risks and my verdict

Despite Luceco shares rallying, macroeconomic headwinds could continue to cause issues. Rising costs could put pressure on profit margins. Supply chain constraints could affect its ability to deliver to its clients and hamper its overall sales figures. This could have a material impact on performance and returns.

In conclusion, I have decided that Luceco is not a penny stock I would add to my holdings. The pandemic affected the business negatively, and although it bounced back well due to heightened demand for DIY products, macroeconomic issues currently present yet another challenge for the business. I believe there are better stocks out there for me to buy for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Savings rates are rising but forget cash – I’m still buying FTSE 100 shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm pleased to see that savers are finally getting a decent return from cash, but I'm still investing my retirement…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! Should I buy Barratt shares today?

| Roland Head

The Barratt Developments share price is down by 45% so far this year. Roland Head thinks this FTSE 100 housebuilder…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Company Comment

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen 75% in five years. I’d buy them today with one proviso

| Harvey Jones

Everybody loves a bargain but just because Rolls-Royce shares have fallen a long way does not automatically make them a…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Why I bought Persimmon shares to help me retire early

| Alan Oscroft

Will Persimmon shares boost my retirement income? If I needed to sell them this year to provide cash, no. But…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How to double my dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Like many investors, our writer appreciates the dividend income potential of owning shares. Here's how he'd try to boost it.

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’d buy these two growth shares that have cratered 84%!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to invest a few hundred pounds in each of these two beaten-down growth…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d use £3 a day to earn lifelong passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With a few pounds each day to spare, this is the passive income plan our writer would consider using to…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan for building lifelong passive income!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is looking to create a stream of passive income that can serve him for the future. Here's how…

Read more »