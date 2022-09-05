Home » Investing Articles » Should I prepare for more volatility in UK stocks as a new prime minister takes office?

Should I prepare for more volatility in UK stocks as a new prime minister takes office?

UK stocks fell on Monday morning following weekend news concerning gas flows into Europe. But there’s something else that’s moving markets.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

UK stocks have pushed downwards over the past month amid recession forecasts and more concerns about gas supplies to Europe. But that’s not the only thing moving markets.

At the time of writing, Liz Truss is expected to take office as the third female prime minister of the the UK. Truss aims to tackle the UK’s woes with a spending programme that is comparable with Covid-19 furlough spending.

So what could all this mean for UK stocks and my portfolio?

More spending

Broadly, there is concern about her mix of big spending plans, not to mention plans to upend the Bank of England’s remit. The pound and UK bonds are trailing most other major economies.

Truss’s spending commitments, which include increasing defence spending to near 3%, and promised tax cuts, look set to push inflation higher. Calculations by the Financial Times suggest the incoming PM could create a £60bn hole in the public finances by 2026 as inflation and debt spirals.

Higher inflation

Inflation has been forecast to move towards 20% in early 2023. Some analysts think it could move to 23% — although its worth noting that inflation excluding energy prices will be much lower.

Analyst suggest that Truss’s spending plans could accelerate the inflation trajectory. This therefore could demand higher interest rates sooner.

Inflation presents a major challenge for many UK stocks. Retailer margins are being squeezed and some are struggling to pass those costs onto customers. For example, budget supermarkets that don’t have pricing power might have to absorb more of those costs as their customers continue to expect lower prices.

The same might apply for stocks in the restaurant trade. Some brands, such as those owned by The Restaurant Group, might struggle to pass on costs as they’re not perceived as premium dining options.

Here’s how I’m preparing

I think we’re going to see plenty of volatility this autumn with energy issues and political changes pushing markets up and down.

I’m taking a fairly defensive position. I’m looking at UK banks such as Lloyds, NatWest, Close Brothers Group and Barclays. We’ve already seen higher interest rates translate into higher earnings for banks. And with interest rates set to go higher still, I think we could be in for a period of record profit making. I appreciate that credit quality may fall, but higher rates are a big deal for banks.

I’m also looking at defensive stocks such as Unilever and Haleon. Both companies own a host of household brands, and this is considered positive when it comes to passing higher costs on to customers. Shoppers tend to stick with branded goods even when times are tough.

I also like these stocks as they have an international reach. With the pound weakening, it’s good to have overseas income as it will inflate earnings when converted back into GBP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays, Close Brothers Group, Haleon plc, and Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Haleon plc, Lloyds Banking Group, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Lifelong extra income for £20 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is building a second income by investing in dividend shares. Here, he details how such an approach can…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

With £0 of savings, here are my top 3 passive income ideas

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can still make passive income using different strategies even if he doesn't have any savings.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I buy these Warren Buffett stocks right now?

| Hamish Cassidy

These two stocks are portfolio pinnacles of legendary investor Warren Buffett. Does this mean I should consider buying them for…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Investing in inflation

| Owain Bennallack

Inflation was moribund in the West for two decades, with near-zero interest rates since the financial crisis their barely perkier…

Read more »

Portrait Of Unhappy Woman At Home With Computer Victim Of Online Crime
Investing Articles

Are these in-demand FTSE 100 shares actually value traps?

| Paul Summers

Lots of popular FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) shares look temptingly cheap today. But Paul Summers thinks quality matters most.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month for a lifelong passive income

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers a plan to put extra cash…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Will skyrocketing inflation spark a UK stock market crash this winter?

| Ben McPoland

UK inflation is predicted to soar as high as 22% by December. Should I worry this will trigger a stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy to protect my wealth

| Royston Wild

This expert suggests that investing in dividend stocks is a good idea. Here are two dividend-paying shares our writer's considering…

Read more »