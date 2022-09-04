Home » Investing Articles » The recession-resistant shares I’d target for any stock market crash

The recession-resistant shares I’d target for any stock market crash

A stock market crash could follow if the UK moves into a recession. Here’s what I’m looking at investing in to bag a bargain!

Latest posts by James Yianni (see all)
Published
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

When the Bank of England raised interest rates in August, it warned the UK would fall into a recession later this year. Typically, a recession causes panic selling of shares, resulting in a stock market crash.

So I’m preparing to invest in companies whose share prices fall because of panic selling, and not because of their underlying performance.

My investment strategy is to target strong businesses and hold for the long term. I define this a minimum of five years, but I ideally aim for more.

So with a recession being forecasted by the Bank of England, I’m honing my plan for identifying stocks that might trade at a discounted price if a recession does hit.

What happened during the last recession?

The last UK recession occurred in the first half of 2020, following the declaration of a lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. True to form, the UK stock market plummeted.

The FTSE 100 was trading at 7,403p on 21 February 2020, and 5,190p by 20 March 2020. This represents a 30% reduction in one month! That’s just the average, some stocks fell by a higher percentage than this.

The recovery back to “pre-Covid” levels took just under two years. On 7 January 2022, the FTSE 100 was trading at 7,485p.

Investing amidst all the uncertainty was scary at the time! But it proved to be great for opening a position on companies at a snip of the price they should have been trading at!

The risks

There is always a chance that companies don’t bounce back. Recessions are a time when businesses do restructure, revise their targets and can shrink. This can mean they lose their competitive advantage to rivals.

I try to mitigate this risk by targeting blue-chip companies that are established in the FTSE 100. These are organisations that have a history of innovating and re-inventing themselves.

How I’m targeting stocks for the next recession

I’ll be targeting stocks in ‘recession-resistant’ industries. Specifically, supermarkets, consumer staples and cosmetics. This is because I think people will continue to buy products these companies produce throughout a recession.

I’ll be avoiding companies who sell luxury goods or experiences, as when consumers have less disposable income, these are often the first things to be cut from their budget.

The stocks currently on my radar are Unilever and Sainsbury’s. These two companies hit all the markers I’m looking for in a long-term investment.

I’m also monitoring Britvic. It’s a FTSE 250 stock I’ve been looking to buy more shares in for some time.

I already have a position in each of these stocks. Adding to my current shareholding when they’re trading at a bargain price is certainly not an opportunity I’m looking to pass up!

Overall, I think a UK recession represents a great time to buy shares at discounted prices. However, it’s important to target the right companies.

I’m going to be monitoring the market closely. I will certainly buy more than I usually do after the stock market crashes!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Yianni has positions in Unilever, Sainsbury’s and Britvic. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic, Sainsbury (J), and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a rising passive income

| Roland Head

Roland Head reveals the passive income strategy to help protect him from the impact of inflation.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 juicy income stocks I’m using to create a second revenue stream!

| Dr. James Fox

We all want a second revenue stream, right? Especially when it requires minimal input. Well, that's why I'm buying these…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Persimmon shares at £14?

| Roland Head

The Persimmon share price is now lower than it's been since 2016. Roland Head wonders whether this could be a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap Chinese growth stocks I’d buy in a heartbeat!

| Dr. James Fox

These two Chinese growth stocks have demonstrated extreme volatility over the past year. But that isn't putting me off.

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

At 780p, Scottish Mortgage shares are an unmissable bargain!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have demonstrated considerable volatility over the past year. But at 780p, I think this stock is dirt-cheap.

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

3 penny shares to buy in September

| Alan Oscroft

We have some tasty-looking updates coming our way in September. Here are three penny shares that look cheap to me,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend stocks to buy in September

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks that falling prices are setting up some opportunities in dividend stocks. Here are two that are catching…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price crashed by 15%. What’s happened here?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The most recent collapse in the Rolls-Royce share price does not present a buying opportunity for me. I was bearish…

Read more »