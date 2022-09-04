Home » Investing Articles » My 10-share stock market portfolio for future growth

My 10-share stock market portfolio for future growth

I have invested in a stock market portfolio of FTSE 350 shares that I expect to continue outperforming these indices over the medium to long term.

Latest posts by Ian Benfield (see all)
Published
Family With Baby Daughter In Kitchen Using Laptop On Counter

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation is rampant worldwide. Nevertheless, I believe that — in these difficult times — stock markets still offer the best investment hedge against inflation and excellent long-term return potential for carefully selected shares.

My portfolio

FTSEShareCodeMarket cap (£bn)IndustryYTD % performanceOne-year % performanceThree-year % performance
100AstraZenecaAZN175.8Pharmaceuticals24.1526.5147.23
250BeazleyBEZ3.5Insurance22.1345.240.00
100BunzlBNZL10.6Distribution, logistics-0.358.3342.82
250CapricornCNE0.7Oil, Gas Exploration25.9722.3942.21
100GlencoreGLEN64.9Mining & Trading30.3649.76108.12
250HuntingHTG0.5Energy Industry supplier68.4439.02-37.64
250IndiviorINDV2.1Pharmaceuticals12.0645.31377.45
250MediclinicMDC3.7Health55.5658.1246.85
250SercoSRP2.1Government Services32.1733.5621.93
100SSESSE19.4Power Generation2.512.3046.87
PortfolioAs at 31.8.2227.3033.0569.58

On an equal invested value basis, the portfolio has grown by 69.6% over the past three years (+19.2% per annum). While past performance is no guarantee of future performance, medium to long term I expect the overall portfolio to outperform the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices.

One or two of the stocks may disappoint. Hence, I will actively manage the portfolio and substitute any stocks for which the prospects deteriorate.

AstraZeneca

A British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It was at the forefront of the rush to develop and distribute a vaccine for Covid-19. Its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Beazley

A British parent company of worldwide insurance businesses. It underwrites a diverse book of insurance and reinsurance for clients and is a market leader in many of its chosen lines.

Bunzl

A British multinational distribution and outsourcing company. Over 50% of its business is in the food service and food retail sectors.

Capricorn Energy  (previously Cairn Energy)

A British oil and gas exploration and development company. Despite Britain’s net zero objectives, as green billionaire Elon Musk says, “civilization would crumble” if the world stops drilling for oil and gas.

Glencore

An Anglo-Swiss company. One of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource businesses, being both a mining company and the world’s largest commodities trading firm.

Hunting

A British-based supplier to the oil and gas industry.

Indivior  

A global pharmaceutical company specialising in developing medicines to treat substance use disorders and serious mental illnesses.

Mediclinic International

An international private hospital group with hospitals in South Africa, Namibia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Serco

A British contractor for the supply of Government services, primarily in the health, transport, justice, immigration, space, and defense sectors. 55% of the company’s revenue is generated outside the UK.

SSE

Formerly Southern and Scottish Energy, SSE is a multinational energy company that operates UK power stations and offshore wind farms and has a hydroelectric plant in Scotland.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Ian Benfield has positions in AstraZeneca, Beazley, Bunzl, Capricorn Energy, Glencore, Hunting, Indivior, Mediclinic, Serco and SSE. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Will skyrocketing inflation spark a UK stock market crash this winter?

| Ben McPoland

UK inflation is predicted to soar as high as 22% by December. Should I worry this will trigger a stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy to protect my wealth

| Royston Wild

This expert suggests that investing in dividend stocks is a good idea. Here are two dividend-paying shares our writer's considering…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Can our writer apply investment lessons from Warren Buffett to improve his own financial position? This is how he’d try.

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend UK shares I’d buy for a second income!

| Royston Wild

The London stock market is packed with top stocks to give my passive income a big boost. Here are two…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £250 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and make a million

| Harshil Patel

As he aims to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire, our writer explores an automated plan to target £1m.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a rising passive income

| Roland Head

Roland Head reveals the passive income strategy to help protect him from the impact of inflation.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 juicy income stocks I’m using to create a second revenue stream!

| Dr. James Fox

We all want a second revenue stream, right? Especially when it requires minimal input. Well, that's why I'm buying these…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Persimmon shares at £14?

| Roland Head

The Persimmon share price is now lower than it's been since 2016. Roland Head wonders whether this could be a…

Read more »