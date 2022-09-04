My 10-share stock market portfolio for future growth

I have invested in a stock market portfolio of FTSE 350 shares that I expect to continue outperforming these indices over the medium to long term.

Inflation is rampant worldwide. Nevertheless, I believe that — in these difficult times — stock markets still offer the best investment hedge against inflation and excellent long-term return potential for carefully selected shares.

My portfolio

FTSE Share Code Market cap (£bn) Industry YTD % performance One-year % performance Three-year % performance 100 AstraZeneca AZN 175.8 Pharmaceuticals 24.15 26.51 47.23 250 Beazley BEZ 3.5 Insurance 22.13 45.24 0.00 100 Bunzl BNZL 10.6 Distribution, logistics -0.35 8.33 42.82 250 Capricorn CNE 0.7 Oil, Gas Exploration 25.97 22.39 42.21 100 Glencore GLEN 64.9 Mining & Trading 30.36 49.76 108.12 250 Hunting HTG 0.5 Energy Industry supplier 68.44 39.02 -37.64 250 Indivior INDV 2.1 Pharmaceuticals 12.06 45.31 377.45 250 Mediclinic MDC 3.7 Health 55.56 58.12 46.85 250 Serco SRP 2.1 Government Services 32.17 33.56 21.93 100 SSE SSE 19.4 Power Generation 2.51 2.30 46.87 Portfolio As at 31.8.22 27.30 33.05 69.58

On an equal invested value basis, the portfolio has grown by 69.6% over the past three years (+19.2% per annum). While past performance is no guarantee of future performance, medium to long term I expect the overall portfolio to outperform the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices.

One or two of the stocks may disappoint. Hence, I will actively manage the portfolio and substitute any stocks for which the prospects deteriorate.

AstraZeneca

A British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It was at the forefront of the rush to develop and distribute a vaccine for Covid-19. Its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Beazley

A British parent company of worldwide insurance businesses. It underwrites a diverse book of insurance and reinsurance for clients and is a market leader in many of its chosen lines.

Bunzl

A British multinational distribution and outsourcing company. Over 50% of its business is in the food service and food retail sectors.

Capricorn Energy (previously Cairn Energy)

A British oil and gas exploration and development company. Despite Britain’s net zero objectives, as green billionaire Elon Musk says, “civilization would crumble” if the world stops drilling for oil and gas.

Glencore

An Anglo-Swiss company. One of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource businesses, being both a mining company and the world’s largest commodities trading firm.

Hunting

A British-based supplier to the oil and gas industry.

Indivior

A global pharmaceutical company specialising in developing medicines to treat substance use disorders and serious mental illnesses.

Mediclinic International

An international private hospital group with hospitals in South Africa, Namibia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Serco

A British contractor for the supply of Government services, primarily in the health, transport, justice, immigration, space, and defense sectors. 55% of the company’s revenue is generated outside the UK.

SSE

Formerly Southern and Scottish Energy, SSE is a multinational energy company that operates UK power stations and offshore wind farms and has a hydroelectric plant in Scotland.