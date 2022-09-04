Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £200 a month to target a rising passive income

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a rising passive income

Roland Head reveals the passive income strategy to help protect him from the impact of inflation.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

If I want to protect my standard of living when I retire, I’ll probably need a rising passive income. Without income growth, my spending power will fall every year. Events this year have shown us just what a serious problem that can be.

Today, I want to explain how I’m using dividend shares to target reliable long-term income growth.

My dividend growth plan

When UK investors look for income, they often focus on the FTSE 100. There are certainly plenty of high-yield dividend stocks in the lead index. Unfortunately, some of them have a growth problem.

Take Vodafone, for example. The telecoms giant offers an attractive 6.8% dividend yield, but this payout has been unchanged since 2019 and is expected to stay flat again this year.

With inflation high, a few years of flat dividends could really devalue the passive income from Vodafone shares.

My aim is to build a portfolio of stocks that I can hold for many years, benefiting from long-term dividend growth. For this reason, I tend to buy shares with lower dividend yields, but higher growth rates. Over time, this should mean my investments provide a growing stream of income.

However, it’s important to remember that individual dividends are never guaranteed and can always be cut. That’s why it’s important to have a diversified portfolio and not rely too heavily on just one or two stocks for income.

What I’m buying

Many of the stocks in my portfolio are FTSE 250 shares. Companies in the mid-cap index are not as large as those in the FTSE 100 but quite often have stronger growth rates.

Among the FTSE 250 companies I’ve been buying recently are homewares retailer Dunelm and shipping services group Clarkson. Both have excellent long-term records of dividend growth, in my view.

Elsewhere, I like financial trading firm IG Group. This market leading CFD provider is very profitable and tends to benefit from uncertain market conditions, when clients trade more.

A few of the other companies on my radar are IT supplier Computacenter, instrumentation specialist Spectris, and real estate agent Savills.

All of these companies could face a temporary slowdown during a recession, in my view. But they’re all successful businesses with long track records of steady growth. The kind of shares I want to own.

How I’d use £200 per month

My aim is to have a passive income portfolio of around 20 shares. Building a portfolio this size from scratch takes time, but I think it’s manageable if I can invest £200 per month.

As a rule of thumb, the minimum I’ll spend on shares is £500. This limit is to make sure dealing charges don’t eat up too much of my cash.

For my passive income portfolio, I’d probably plan to buy a new stock every three months, with £600 each time. Another advantage of this approach is that it would allow me to buy gradually, taking advantage of any market dips.

Over time, I think this strategy should allow me to build a portfolio of good quality dividend growth stocks, producing a reliable income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in Clarkson, Dunelm Group, and IG Group Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Spectris and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 juicy income stocks I’m using to create a second revenue stream!

| Dr. James Fox

We all want a second revenue stream, right? Especially when it requires minimal input. Well, that's why I'm buying these…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Persimmon shares at £14?

| Roland Head

The Persimmon share price is now lower than it's been since 2016. Roland Head wonders whether this could be a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap Chinese growth stocks I’d buy in a heartbeat!

| Dr. James Fox

These two Chinese growth stocks have demonstrated extreme volatility over the past year. But that isn't putting me off.

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

At 780p, Scottish Mortgage shares are an unmissable bargain!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have demonstrated considerable volatility over the past year. But at 780p, I think this stock is dirt-cheap.

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

3 penny shares to buy in September

| Alan Oscroft

We have some tasty-looking updates coming our way in September. Here are three penny shares that look cheap to me,…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The recession-resistant shares I’d target for any stock market crash

| James Yianni

A stock market crash could follow if the UK moves into a recession. Here’s what I’m looking at investing in…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend stocks to buy in September

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks that falling prices are setting up some opportunities in dividend stocks. Here are two that are catching…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price crashed by 15%. What’s happened here?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The most recent collapse in the Rolls-Royce share price does not present a buying opportunity for me. I was bearish…

Read more »