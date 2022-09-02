Home » Investing Articles » Forget saving! I’m buying these 2 FTSE 100 stocks ahead of a lively autumn!

Forget saving! I’m buying these 2 FTSE 100 stocks ahead of a lively autumn!

August has been relatively calm for the markets, but I’m expecting that to change. Here are two stocks I’m buying as economic forecasts worsen.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been making some changes to my portfolio with economic forecasts in mind, and these two FTSE 100 stocks are core to those changes. One thing I’m certainly not doing is saving. These dividend-paying stocks offer me better returns than any UK savings account, despite the safety of the latter.

Right now, I’m looking at banks and defensive stocks. And there are several reasons for this. Banks, which are normally reflections on the health of the economy, are poised to surge, in my opinion, on the back of higher interest rates.

Meanwhile, defensive stocks are companies that are likely to see continuous demand, regardless of economic conditions. This often means companies operating in areas like water and utilities, but also branded goods.

So let’s take a look at two stocks I’m buying ahead of what I predict to be a lively autumn for markets, and why.

NatWest

I’m buying British banks because interest rates are rising, and so are net interest margins (NIMs). In fact, interest rates are the highest they have been since 2008. And there’s a chance we could even surpass 2008 levels, according to some analysts.

Near-zero interest rates haven’t been good for banks. But we’re now seeing interest income surge.

NatWest (LSE:NWG) is among my top UK banks. After a stellar Q2, the bank now expects full-year revenues to rise by roughly 25% year on year, to approximately £12.5bn. That’s 6% above consensus expectations.

The growing revenues have been a result of increasing interest margins. Q2 revenues actually exceeded consensus estimates by 8%.

Revenue is likely to increase further in the coming months with the Bank of England (BoE) expected to push interest rates up further. NatWest, like its peers, will even earn more interest on the money it leaves with the BoE.

I appreciate that credit quality will likely fall with a recession forecast, but I believe higher margins will more than make up for it.

The bank has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Unilever

Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is a blue-chip fast-moving consumer goods company based in the UK. With recession forecasts, I might be forgiven for thinking this isn’t the best stock to buy right now.

But the strength of Unilever lies in the brands it owns and its international reach. It owns many household brands such as Hellmann’s, Marmite, Heinz, Persil, and Lifebuoy — the latter being a soap brand that only appears to be sold in developing nations.

In its recently released first-half results, the company demonstrated its pricing power. Unilever said it lifted its prices by 9.8% versus the same period of 2021, but only saw a 1.6% contraction in sales volume. As a result, revenue grew 8.1%.

The data highlights Unilever’s ability to pass on rising costs to its customers. It now expects to beat its previous forecast of sales growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for 2022.

And as the pound increasingly weakens, the firm, which sells in 190 countries, will also see its GBP income inflated.

Finally, I appreciate that a long and drawn-out recession won’t be good for consumption, regardless of the products in question, but Unilever is among those best placed to deal with it. That’s why I’m buying this stock. It’s also offering a 3.8% yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £150 a month in UK dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer considers how to earn passive income from dividend shares and five high-yielding top picks he’d buy today.

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks for September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in September, which included acquisition and accounting…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 underrated passive income stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream and identifies one stock that he feels could be being…

Read more »

2022 new year concept image
Company Comment

Are Scottish Mortgage shares still a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage shares were starting to recover, but they've taken another dip. Does that give us a new unmissable buying…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m buying this stock to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has a unique way of thinking about stocks and stock investments. Here’s what I'm buying to copy the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap UK shares to aim to become a stock market millionaire!

| Royston Wild

The number of stock market millionaires has soared over the past decade. Here's how buying beaten-down shares could help me…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

This dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock is primed for huge growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock he believes could be set to embark on a…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy in September

| Alan Oscroft

Looking at FTSE 100 shares as we enter September, I think I'm seeing a lot of attractive buys right now.…

Read more »