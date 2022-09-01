Home » Investing Articles » This dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock is primed for huge growth!

This dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock is primed for huge growth!

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock he believes could be set to embark on a growth trajectory. Should he buy some shares?

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat

Image source: Getty Images

One FTSE 100 stock I’m currently considering adding to my holdings is Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE:DPH). I believe it could be set to grow exponentially in the years ahead, which would support greater returns and benefit my portfolio. Should I buy or avoid the shares? Let’s take a closer look.

Pharma for animals

As a quick introduction, Dechra is a pharmaceuticals business that provides treatments and products for animals. It uses biotechnology at the core of its operations to create and enhance its products. A lot of its work involves adapting treatments currently used by humans, for animal use.

So what’s happening with the shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 3,462p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 5,231p, which is a 33% decline over a 12-month period. I believe the shares have dropped due to macroeconomic factors and a stock market correction caused by events in Ukraine. Many other FTSE 100 stocks have suffered a similar fate in recent months.

The bull and bear case

Let’s take a look at some of the bull and bear aspects of Dechra shares. I’ll start with some positives.

Firstly, I’m buoyed by the fact that pet ownership is increasing, especially here in the UK. Data compiled by the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, which runs a census each year, reported that cats and dogs especially are increasing in numbers. This is good news for Dechra, as ownership increasing means that demand for medical treatments should rise too. This could boost performance and returns.

Next, I can see that Dechra has a good track record of performance. I’m aware that past performance is no guarantee of the future. However, looking back, I can see it has grown revenue and gross profit for the past four years in a row.

Finally, Dechra shares would boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. The current dividend yield on offer is 1.2%. Although lower than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%, I would expect this to increase as the business grows. Dividends are never guaranteed, though.

So to the bear case. With pet ownership increasing, competition for pet pharmaceuticals has jumped too. In fact, Dechra itself pointed towards strong EU-based competitors that could affect its market share in a recent update, as well as performance and growth aspirations.

The other issue I have with Dechra is regulation, which is extremely tight in any pharmaceutical sector and can be changed quickly. This could affect it negatively if it were to impact a popular product line or a new drug in development. It could have a bad impact on performance and investor sentiment.

A FTSE 100 stock I’d buy

To summarise, there are positives and negatives when it comes to Dechra shares. I’ve decided I would add the shares to my holdings. This is because I’m buoyed by the burgeoning marketplace as well as the profile and presence of Dechra. Furthermore, the passive income opportunity and performance track record help my investment case.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy in September

| Alan Oscroft

Looking at FTSE 100 shares as we enter September, I think I'm seeing a lot of attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the TUI share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over recent developments relating to the TUI share price and explains why he's still not keen to…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

The Glencore share price is falling. Should I buy now?

| Roland Head

The Glencore share price is down by more than 10% in a week. Roland Head explains what's happening and what…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 hot growth stocks that could fly this month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how increased deal activity and potential demand for uranium could mean these two growth stocks soon rise…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy these 2 top income stocks with a spare £1,000?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods has £1,000 to buy shares. Here, he explains how these two income stocks could be great additions to…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 cheap growth shares I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA in September!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with brilliant bargains as market volatility continues. Here are two cheap growth shares on…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

9.8% dividend yield! Should I buy Abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in asset manager Abrdn currently have a huge dividend yield. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to buy in September

| Charlie Keough

With inflation on the rise, this Fool picks out two top dividend stocks he'd buy this month to combat rising…

Read more »