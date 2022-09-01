Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying cheap UK shares to aim to become a stock market millionaire!

I’m buying cheap UK shares to aim to become a stock market millionaire!

The number of stock market millionaires has soared over the past decade. Here’s how buying beaten-down shares could help me get rich too.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

August proved to be a difficult month on the London stock market. The FTSE 100 fell 2% thanks to a sharp drop in the second half. And Britain’s blue-chip index hasn’t exactly got the new month off to a flyer, either.

The FTSE index has plunged below 7,200 points on Thursday and hit six-week lows earlier in the session.

But I’m not tempted to sell my holdings and run for cover. Even if a full-blown stock market crash happens, I’ll continue to buy UK shares. It’s a tactic I think could help me become a millionaire investor.

Wheat vs chaff

In order to make market-beating returns, I have to behave in a different way to everyone else. That makes sense, right?

What this means today is that I should be looking to buy beaten-down stocks that others are selling.

Many companies that are vulnerable in this economic downturn have been heavily sold. And I need to avoid these possible investment traps like the plague.

But plenty of quality companies have also been unfairly sold off as panic has set in. These are the ones I’ll be looking to buy: firms that have the strength to weather a possible global recession, and whose long-term earnings outlook remains super strong.

Thinking like Buffett

This is how a new class of investor emerged during the 2010s: the Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire. As of mid-2022 there were 2,000 of these individuals.

Hundreds of these stock market millionaires emerged in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. How? They followed the advice of billionaire investor Warren Buffett to be “greedy when others are fearful” (and vice versa).

These investors bought quality UK shares on the cheap at the height of the crisis. They then watched them soar in value in the 2010s as economic conditions improved and market confidence returned.

By buying cheap UK shares in 2022, I’m aiming to replicate their successes.

Making millions

Becoming a stock market millionaire isn’t easy. It often requires a commitment to regular investment. It also involves having a sound investment strategy that can take time and effort to draw up.

On the plus side, though, the miracle of compound returns means that I don’t have to spend a fortune to get rich. By reinvesting the dividends I receive, I can generate extra profit by getting dividends on what I’ve reinvested in, as well as on the shares I originally bought.

This creates a long-term, wealth-building snowball effect.

Let me show how this works in practice. The average long-term return on UK shares sits at around 10% a year. If this remains the same then I can expect, after 30 years, to have made a whopping £1,039,646.

But I think I could become an investing millionaire even faster. By buying beaten-down stocks today, I could make an even better return that that 10% average if, as I expect, the market eventually recovers.

History shows that stock markets always bounce back from economic crises. And investors who buy shares during dark times like today can make massive wealth over the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

This dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock is primed for huge growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock he believes could be set to embark on a…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy in September

| Alan Oscroft

Looking at FTSE 100 shares as we enter September, I think I'm seeing a lot of attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the TUI share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over recent developments relating to the TUI share price and explains why he's still not keen to…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

The Glencore share price is falling. Should I buy now?

| Roland Head

The Glencore share price is down by more than 10% in a week. Roland Head explains what's happening and what…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 hot growth stocks that could fly this month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how increased deal activity and potential demand for uranium could mean these two growth stocks soon rise…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy these 2 top income stocks with a spare £1,000?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods has £1,000 to buy shares. Here, he explains how these two income stocks could be great additions to…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 cheap growth shares I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA in September!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with brilliant bargains as market volatility continues. Here are two cheap growth shares on…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

9.8% dividend yield! Should I buy Abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in asset manager Abrdn currently have a huge dividend yield. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the…

Read more »