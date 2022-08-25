Home » Investing Articles » The little-known UK share that would get Warren Buffett excited!

The little-known UK share that would get Warren Buffett excited!

Halma has consistently delivered record-breaking profits for 19 years in succession, so is this a UK share for me to buy and hold for life?

Latest posts by Robert Cooley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Whilst it might not be a household name, Halma (LSE:HLMA) is a UK share that has become a model of consistency when it comes to delivering shareholder value.

For the last 19 years, Halma’s management team have consistently delivered record profits in each successive year. And if that wasn’t enough to catch my attention, then the fact that for 43 years in a row Halma has continued to increase its dividend payments by more than 5% is even more impressive.

Over the last 10 years, the FTSE 100 index has delivered total shareholders returns of 91%. However, over the same period Halma has delivered an impressive total shareholder return of 655%.  It is an exemplar of consistent and reliable value generation that Warren Buffett, the great Sage of Omaha, would be proud of.

Having reviewed the upside, now let me explore what the market thinks of Halma. Surprisingly, given its previous track record, it is not such a positive outlook, with the shares having lost almost 30% of their value in the year to date. Having ended 2021 on a high of 3,200p per share, they have since had a rough-and-tumble journey into 2022, having bottomed out at 1,876p in June, before recovering some ground in recent times to 2,289p. 

So has the market overreacted in its recent re-rating of Halma? Does this in turn present me with an opportunity to buy an undervalued stock, or does the current market price offer a fair and equitable reflection of the value presented by Halma shares?

To be honest, my investment analysis of Halma isn’t compelling either way. On one hand, Halma’s performance over the years has been the model of consistency on which investors can genuinely rely. On the other hand, however, it feels like that consistency and reliability of delivering shareholder returns has already been baked into the current share price. 

Whilst Halma has delivered remarkable returns over decades, as a prospective investor today I am being asked to pay a high price for such consistent performance, which is amplified by the current price-to-earnings ratio of 35. As an investor who is trying to uncover value opportunities, I feel like these shares are already trading at a high premium and don’t therefore offer the margin of safety that I normally look for in an investment.  

When assessing the opportunity to own part of a company that for decades has continuously demonstrated the ability to deliver consistent and reliable returns of shareholder value, my heart is willing me to invest. But I know from bitter experience that when I make investment decisions based on emotion, they very rarely work out for me.

So, for the moment my investing brain is going to overrule my heart and instead focus on investment fundamentals, which indicate that the current Halma share price is one that I am simply unwilling to pay.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Robert Cooley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in September!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods sets out his two favourite FTSE 100 shares to buy next month, because of profitability and broader economic…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock waving goodbye to the index?

| Hamish Cassidy

The FTSE 100 review is due on 31 August, with UK Investment company Abrdn currently on the edge. Will this…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

This FTSE share just jumped 25%. I’m wondering whether to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE hasn't been moving much this week. But this stock just spiked in response to its latest developments. Is…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The BT share price continues to fall! Is this a chance to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The BT share price has failed to excite recently. However, this Fool thinks it could mean an opportunity to grab…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Up 40% since June, are Argo Blockchain (ARB) shares worth buying?

| Alan Oscroft

Argo Blockchain shares have fallen over the past 12 months. But in recent weeks, the price has been rising. Let's…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy for the next bull market

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 250 includes many high-performing shares. Our writer considers two top picks that are showing signs of strong business…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is piling into this sector. Should I follow him?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett has been investing billions of dollars in a sector that has been out of favour in recent years.…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Saving? No thanks, I’m buying these 2 dividend stocks for juicy returns!

| Dr. James Fox

Rates on savings accounts might be going up, but I can get better returns in the stock market. Here are…

Read more »