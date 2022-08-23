Home » Investing Articles » At 44p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

At 44p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

Andrew Woods outlines why he thinks the Lloyds share price is currently cheap, while assessing the impact of rising interest rates.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop

Image source: Getty Images

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price has been volatile over the past few years. In the past two years, for instance, the shares are up 56%. With interest rates on the rise, could I possibly buy this stock on the cheap? Let’s take a closer look.

A cheap share price?

First, are shares in Lloyds a bargain at the current price of 44p? To get a better idea, I’m referring to price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios

These ratios are calculated by dividing the share price by earnings, or by forecast earnings when seeking forward P/E ratios.

StockTrailing P/E ratioForward P/E ratio
Lloyds7.56.43
HSBC9.567.91
Standard Chartered10.627.1

As we can see, the firm has lower trailing and forward P/E ratios than both HSBC and Standard Chartered, two major competitors.

By using this comparison, I have an indication that Lloyds shares may be cheap at current levels.

Aside from these ratios, the business is in a strong financial position, with a total cash balance of around £171bn. In addition, debt stands at a manageable £140bn.   

Considering that the shares may provide a bargain opportunity and the company is solid financially, I’m very attracted to this firm.

Rising interest rates

Last week, inflation moved above 10% in the UK. What this potentially means is that the Bank of England will move interest rates higher in order to get the inflation under control. 

Interest rates are currently at 1.75%, and they may move higher still. This could be good news for Lloyds, because interest rates largely determine how much banks can charge for providing loans and mortgages.

To that end, the bank may be able to derive greater profit from its loan services. Bank of America reacted positively to the news of rising interest rates. It increased its price target for Lloyds stock to 60p. So, the share price may well climb higher in the coming months from the current 44p.

Of course, while higher interest rates may provide an opportunity, they could also be a double-edged sword. Although profit margins may be greater, expensive borrowing may put potential customers off loans and mortgages completely. They might be unable to afford the payments as the cost-of-living crisis bites. 

Furthermore, there’s the possibility that those currently paying back loans may be unable to keep up with payments. This could dent future balance sheets.

Nevertheless, Lloyds’ financial state appears to be strong and I’m quite confident that the business could weather any storms that may come its way in the short term.

Overall, the broader economic environment may benefit the company. In addition, its cash balance and debt are both healthy. What makes Lloyds shares most appealing to me, however, is that they may be cheap. It’s for this reason that I’ll add them to my portfolio soon and I’ll hold them for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, and Standard Chartered. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

5 steps to making four-figures a month in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith lays out his straightforward plan for trying to achieve his goal of passive income from stocks before retirement.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Abrdn shares look like a no-brainer buy to me

| Alan Oscroft

Abrdn shares have fallen heavily in 2022, as the asset manager faces investing outflows. But the dividend yield is up…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d target £500 of monthly extra income by buying dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks investing in shares could help him create an extra income streams. Here, he explains the approach he'd…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Trading for pennies, are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen nearly 30% in a year. But our writer thinks signs of a business recovery could mean…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Have we seen the worst of the 2022 stock market crash?

| Dylan Hood

2022 has been a turbulent year for markets, but things seemed to have eased since July. Dylan Hood takes a…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares look like a no-brainer buy to me right now

| Alan Oscroft

Taylor Wimpey shares are on a slide in 2022, despite the business generating bags of cash and paying some of…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Forget saving, I’m investing in these 2 FTSE stocks to try and double my money!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation hitting levels not seen in decades, I'm making sure all my money is working hard. That's why I'm…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

Is it Foolish to buy Cineworld shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains what has been going on with Cineworld shares over the past week, and offers his opinion on…

Read more »