Home » Investing Articles » Warning! The Lloyds share price might be a value trap

Warning! The Lloyds share price might be a value trap

Despite reporting 34% underlying profit growth, the Lloyds share price could be set to tumble sharply in 2023. Zaven Boyrazian explains.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last 12 months, the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price hasn’t exactly been a stellar performer. The bank stock has delivered relatively flat returns despite operating in a more favourable environment.

After all, rising interest rates make its primary lending business significantly more lucrative. And even looking at its latest results, those benefits seem to shine through.

Despite this, shares continue to limp on, making many analysts believe a buying opportunity has emerged. But I’ve spotted something that makes me think it could be a value trap. Let’s dive deeper into what’s going on under the surface.

The bull case for the Lloyds share price

While my stance on this business is bearish, I can’t deny there are some encouraging factors to consider.

Looking at its latest half-year results, it seems rising interest rates are having the expected beneficial effect. Underlying net interest income came in 13% higher at £6.1bn versus £5.4bn a year ago. Meanwhile, the combined profits from its commercial banking and credit card divisions also delivered a respectable 5% growth.

As a result, net earnings before impairments grew at an impressive 34%! And seeing this level of growth from a gigantic bank is pretty rare in my experience.

After including impairments and taxes, the picture isn’t as rosy, with earnings per share falling from 5.1p to 3.7p.

Impairments are never fun to see, but as a proportion of total assets, they remain at a tiny 0.17%. Therefore, I’m not too concerned on that front. And as for taxes, the bank did commit to quite a significant deferral in the first half of 2021. These were temporary savings, so seeing the taxman take a large chunk this year isn’t surprising either.

Overall, the business seems to be performing admirably. So, why then is the Lloyds share price not reflecting this?

Investigating the problem

A large chunk of Lloyds’ lending business stems from issuing mortgages. In fact, out of its £456.1bn of issued loans, £309.7bn consist of just mortgages. That’s 68% of its lending activity.

By having such a large dependence on the housing market, the performance of this business is strongly correlated with the property sector. And upcoming forecasts for the housing market aren’t exactly positive.

Rising interest rates may mean larger profits from lending. But this also creates affordability problems exacerbated by the soon-ending Help To Buy government support scheme. As a result, a report by research consultancy group Capital Economics predicts that UK house prices will likely fall throughout 2023 and 2024.

Lloyds has subsequently updated its expected credit loss (ECL) model, showing a potential £2.2bn mortgage impairment in the worst-case scenario. That’s up from £1.4bn just six months ago. And impairment risk from its other divisions is also being revised upward as the risk of recession grows ever nearer.

In total, as much as £6.45bn in losses could emerge in a relatively short space of time. If this were to happen, the Lloyds share price would likely take quite a severe hit.

With that in mind, I’m steering clear of the banking stock for now. I believe there are far better buying opportunities for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is this property penny stock one to buy or avoid?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock operating in the property sector and decides if he would…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

5 reasons this FTSE 100 stock is a great buy

| Stephen Wright

I think that Experian is a top FTSE 100 stock now and for the next decade. Here are five reasons…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 defence stock be perfect for growth and supercharging returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock that could continue growing and provide excellent levels of…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25 a week for lifelong passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's possible to build passive income of £20,000 a year with just £25 a week. Here's how my investing strategy…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

2 meme stocks that are exploding higher in August

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two high-profile meme stocks that have seen sharp rallies in the past few weeks.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Could this discounted UK stock soar with inflation tipped to hit 18%?

| Dr. James Fox

Inflation is a major issue facing the UK and elsewhere in the world. But what will this mean for the…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

4 stock market ideas to help me finish 2022 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a few tactical stock market ideas and thoughts on how he can get the most out of…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn £500 into £1,000 using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Could using the Warren Buffett investing formula help our writer try and double his money? He thinks so -- and…

Read more »