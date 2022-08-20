Home » Investing Articles » 2 Warren Buffett-style stocks I’ve bought!

2 Warren Buffett-style stocks I’ve bought!

I think these top UK shares could help me make a lot of cash. Here’s why I think billionaire investor Warren Buffett would like them too!

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is one of the most popular poster boys for successful stock investing.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has made a vast $100bn+ fortune since the 1960s. This makes him someone whose investing strategy I study closely when I’m searching the stock market for companies to buy.

Here are two UK shares I own that I think Warren Buffett would give his seal of approval to.

Playing the game

The video games industry is one in which the billionaire and I share an interest.

I bought shares in technical and creative services provider Keywords Studios in April 2021. Buffett, meanwhile, has held shares in games developer Activision Blizzard since the end of last year.

And he has continued building his stake in anticipation of a takeover by Microsoft. The legendary investor now owns a 9.5% stake in the studio.

I’m not surprised in Buffett’s interest in Activision Blizzard. The video games industry is now more valuable than the music and film industries combined. And it’s tipped to continue growing rapidly as improvements in both hardware and software continue.

Analysts at Grand View Research, for instance, think the sector will be worth $583.7bn by 2030. That’s up significantly from the $220.8bn it’s currently valued at.

It’s my view that demand for Keywords Studios’ services will soar as the broader market explodes. What’s more, I think it might become a takeover target, like Activision Blizzard, as consolidation in the industry heats up.

Another Buffett-like stock

Now Warren Buffett has never been a fan of investing in commodities. He famously said that “the commodity itself isn’t going to do anything for you”, noting that “you are betting on what someone else would pay for them in six months”.

But while Buffett isn’t a fan of the raw materials himself, he isn’t against buying profitable companies that pull them out of the ground. This is why the Omaha native bought Barrick Gold back in 2020 as gold prices were popping.

Sure, he sold his shares in Barrack less than a year later. However, his involvement shows that if a company is making profits, generating healthy cash flows, and possibly even paying dividends, he’ll happily give it a look.

I myself bought shares in Rio Tinto, another major commodities producer, back in June. I bought the FTSE 100 firm following heavy price weakness. My motivation was an expectation that prices of the copper, iron ore, and other metals it produces will soar over the long term.

Buffett reportedly sold his Barrick Gold shares when he thought gold prices had peaked. I think prices of many industrial metals are still yet to hit their highs. I believe factors like soaring electric vehicle demand and rapid urbanisation in emerging markets will push them higher. So I plan to cling to my Rio Tinto shares for a little while yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Keywords Studios and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Keywords Studios and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

My stock of the week: Pantheon Resources

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods outlines his reasoning for picking Pantheon Resources as his stock of the week, based on recent successes in…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 renewable energy stocks I’d buy for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

Renewable energy stocks are becoming increasingly popular as the fight against climate change ramps up. Here are two I'd buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Cineworld shares after their huge fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Cineworld shares have tanked. Is this a buying opportunity or is there oblivion ahead? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

My top stocks to buy before September and a lively autumn!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm anticipating that the stock market will start to move a little more in autumn after a fairly calm August.…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Vodafone, Deliveroo, FirstGroup

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions at three FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price STILL too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price continues to command low P/E ratios and gigantic dividend yields. Do these make the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep falling. What’s gone wrong?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Last November, Rolls-Royce shares were trading above 150p. Now they've dipped below 82p. Are they back in Mr Market's bargain…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 growth shares I’d buy now without any hesitation

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two growth shares he thinks could prove to be fantastic contrarian buys.

Read more »