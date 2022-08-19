Home » Investing Articles » Why I think Rolls-Royce shares are a bargain under 90p

Why I think Rolls-Royce shares are a bargain under 90p

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks Rolls-Royce shares are a bargain and why he’ll continue to build his position in the company for long-term growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have been extremely volatile over the past couple of years. Having built a substantial position in the company, I’m of the opinion that the current share price presents a very attractive buying opportunity to add to my holding. Let’s take a closer look.    

My investment rationale

My main reason for buying shares in this jet engine and power systems manufacturer was the belief that it would recover at some point following a slowdown during the pandemic. 

After all, the shares were trading near 700p before March 2020. At the time of writing, they’re trading at 85p.

Going forward, there are plenty of reasons why I’m optimistic about Rolls-Royce. Its civil aerospace segment continues to benefit from increased flying hours globally. For the first three months of 2022, this metric had increased over 40% year on year. Many airline companies, like IAG and easyJet, are reporting higher passenger capacity numbers. This can only be good news. 

The firm is also working on a number of long-term defence contracts with militaries all around the world. The deal for the US Air Force B-52 engine programme, for instance, is slated to be worth over $2.6bn to the company.

It has also recently secured the sale of subsidiary ITP Aero for an estimated €1.8bn. This was part of the company’s plan to raise £2bn to see it through the worst of the pandemic. It has stated that the proceeds from the sale will all go towards paying down its debt pile. With net debt standing at £5.1bn, the subsidiary sale will take this down to far more manageable levels.

Getting the finances in order

In recent months, the share price has struggled to break above 100p, primarily because investors need more evidence that the firm is genuinely recovering. 

I believe that evidence is already there. For the six months to 30 June, underlying revenue rose slightly from £5.2bn to £5.3bn year on year. In addition, although cash flow was still negative during this period, it improved by around £1.1bn. Net debt also declined slightly.

On the flip side, operating profit fell from £307m to £125m, demonstrating the impact of supply chain issues and the higher prices of raw materials. These issues remain a threat. 

Overall though, the business expects underlying profit to improve markedly in the second half of the year as conditions continue to stabilise. The full-year guidance was left unchanged by the release of the half-year results.

This company has endured a torrid time over the past couple of years. However, I see great potential for growth. Having watched the share price closely for some time, I think that a purchase below 90p could prove to be great value for my portfolio. To that end, I’ll add to my current holding soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The next bull run for FTSE 100 shares might have already started

| Alan Oscroft

In spite of the global economic gloom, FTSE 100 shares are set for big dividends this year. And investor optimism…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I follow Warren Buffett and buy these 2 stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Warren Buffett recently added to his holdings in two companies, so should I now follow suit and imitate his investment…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Cineworld share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has fallen 95% over the past five years. But the board has a rescue plan. So…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

Why I prefer Shell and BP shares over US oil companies

| Mark Tovey

Shell and BP shares look more attractive to me, because they are spending a larger share of operating cash flows…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares now while they’re below £12?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I think National Grid shares stand out in their sector as a potentially valuable addition to my dividend…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Creating lifelong passive income with just £4 a day! Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income via dividend stocks is an important part of my portfolio. Here's how I could make £12,500 a year…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Beyond Meat shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Beyond Meat shares have well and truly tanked. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO stock has fallen back below $20. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »