Home » Investing Articles » Should I snap up Scottish Mortgage shares as they fall below £9?

Should I snap up Scottish Mortgage shares as they fall below £9?

Scottish Mortgage shares have been pretty volatile over the past 12 months. But is this a buying opportunity as the shares fall under £9?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) shares are among the most watched on the FTSE 100. The share price collapsed towards the end of 2021 as investors moved away from growth stocks. Scottish Mortgage — a publicly listed investment trust — is heavily focused on growth and has significant exposure to American, Chinese and unlisted shares.

The trust is down 4% over the past week and now trades below £9. It had been a lot lower before its summer bull run. In fact, I was able to buy it around £7 for my SIPP.

But I’m looking to buy more for my ISA, and I think sub-£9 might be a good entry point. So let’s take a closer look at this stock and explore Scottish Mortgage’s outlook.

A turbulent year

Scottish Mortgage shares plummeted from highs of over £15 a share last year to less than £7 in May. The value of Scottish Mortgage shares reflects that of the value of the stocks it owns. So as holdings in growth stocks tanked in late 2021 and early 2022, so did Scottish Mortgage. Likewise, the more recent uptick has reflected a rebound for growth and tech stocks.

Earlier this year, it was clear that Scottish Mortgage would bottom out eventually, and £7 seemed about right. And since May, growth and tech stocks have largely outperformed value stocks.

This is partly because valuations started to look very attractive, but also because several tech stocks including Apple, Amazon and more recently Tencent, beat expectations in their much-awaited Q2 earnings. The latter two are both part of Scottish Mortgage’s top 10 holdings.

Outlook

I often note Scottish Mortgage’s track record of picking the next big winner. The trust invested in Amazon and Tesla before they were household names and naturally, the returns were huge.

So one reason I like Scottish Mortgage is because their team has a knack for stock picking, and I’m hoping they’ve already bought shares in the next big winner.

However, there has been a change at the top. Baillie Gifford, which runs the Scottish Mortgage portfolio, is currently trying to adapt to life post-James Anderson after he retired three months ago. The fund is now bleeding money according to Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, I’m confident that its modus operandi of investing in innovation won’t change.

However, I’m not overly confident that the top 10 holdings, with the exception of NIO, will deliver much growth in the years to come. Instead I think the younger, lesser known holdings will be the source of growth. In fact, NIO is the only company in Scottish Mortgage’s top 10 holdings that I hold myself.

So would I buy more Scottish Mortgage shares at the current price? Yes, I would. However, I appreciate a downturn in economic growth worldwide and higher interest rates might pull some of its holdings down in the near term, but in the long run, I’m bullish on this innovation-focused trust.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Scottish Mortgage and NIO. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

The Just Eat Takeaway share price has jumped 30%. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a big gain on Friday, the Just Eat Takeaway share price is down nearly 80% over the past 12…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The next bull run for FTSE 100 shares might have already started

| Alan Oscroft

In spite of the global economic gloom, FTSE 100 shares are set for big dividends this year. And investor optimism…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I follow Warren Buffett and buy these 2 stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Warren Buffett recently added to his holdings in two companies, so should I now follow suit and imitate his investment…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Cineworld share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has fallen 95% over the past five years. But the board has a rescue plan. So…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

Why I prefer Shell and BP shares over US oil companies

| Mark Tovey

Shell and BP shares look more attractive to me, because they are spending a larger share of operating cash flows…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares now while they’re below £12?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I think National Grid shares stand out in their sector as a potentially valuable addition to my dividend…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Creating lifelong passive income with just £4 a day! Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income via dividend stocks is an important part of my portfolio. Here's how I could make £12,500 a year…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Beyond Meat shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Beyond Meat shares have well and truly tanked. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »