Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy lithium stocks as EV numbers are set to soar?

Should I buy lithium stocks as EV numbers are set to soar?

This Fool explores whether adding lithium stocks to his holdings could be a shrewd move as demand for lithium is soaring.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

Lithium is one of the metals at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. This means it could experience a surge in demand in the coming years. With that in mind, I wonder if lithium stocks could be a shrewd addition to my holdings with a view to long-term growth and returns. Let’s take a closer look.

Why lithium stocks could be a good option

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 8.9 kg of lithium is needed to manufacture each EV. Based on current supply and demand, there is a huge shortage. In fact, analysts believe there is currently a 5,000-tonne deficit in 2022 production alone. This deficit could mean that demand and prices will soar in the coming years as EV adoption rises.

And EV adoption is rising on the back of directives to cut carbon emissions throughout the world. Many existing vehicle retailers have committed to stop producing traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, some by 2030.

A core aspect of my investment strategy has always been to look at the long term. When it comes to lithium stocks and EV demand, the general signs are positive. Over 200m EVs will be on the road globally by 2030, according to the IEA. This is more than 10 times the number seen currently. This should mean demand for lithium will increase exponentially. All of this could be excellent news for lithium miners and potential investors like me.

Risky business

There are two main issues I found when looking at lithium stocks.

Firstly, the process of mining lithium is complex, time consuming, and subject to regulation. A lithium mining project could take up to 10 years from inception to actually mining the metal. Even then, many years could go by before a firm realises that it may not be able to mine lithium to be sold. Finally, like most mining projects, there are strict regulations to abide by. These could hamper progress or even halt a mining project altogether. All these issues could have a negative impact on performance, and investor sentiment.

Next, an issue that is of concern to me right now is the fact that many lithium stocks don’t have much of a track record to view to learn more about them as a business. Many have never even posted a profit. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future. However, I like to review a business and its past record to help me decide if I should invest.

My verdict on lithium stocks

Overall, I have come to the conclusion that lithium stocks are high-risk. There is the potential for them to be high-reward too, however. But at this time, there are too many unknowns for my liking. This is unsettling for me as a potential investor.

For now, I won’t be buying any lithium stocks, but I will keep a keen eye on developments in the market as well as a couple of specific stocks such as FTSE All-Share incumbent Atlantic Lithium.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could this venture capital firm be one of the best stocks to buy for returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking for the best stocks to buy to boost returns and examines this FTSE 100 investment trust.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we poised for the next stock market bull run?

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a volatile year for the stock market. I had hoped for a calmer year but Russia' invasion of…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

BT shares have crashed: here’s why I’m buying

| Dylan Hood

The price of BT shares has fallen some distance from its high in July. This Fool digs deeper into what’s…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How investing £190 monthly in dividend shares can lead to £500 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

By investing each month in dividend shares, our writer thinks that over time he can build meaningful streams of additional…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’d buy to help offset this inflation headache

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he's trying to generate returns from UK stocks with both income and growth shares on his…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Scottish Mortgage shares as they fall below £9?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have been pretty volatile over the past 12 months. But is this a buying opportunity as the…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

The Just Eat Takeaway share price has jumped 30%. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a big gain on Friday, the Just Eat Takeaway share price is down nearly 80% over the past 12…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The next bull run for FTSE 100 shares might have already started

| Alan Oscroft

In spite of the global economic gloom, FTSE 100 shares are set for big dividends this year. And investor optimism…

Read more »