Home » Investing Articles » Is this the best time to start buying shares in years?

Is this the best time to start buying shares in years?

People rarely start buying shares while stock markets are falling, and we’ve been through a tough decade. But I think the time to buy is now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

Three things make me think this is a great time to start buying shares in the FTSE 100.

Yes, I know we’re facing 10% inflation and a tough economic outlook. Thousands of investors have sold their shares and bought gold, as well as other things they think are safer. But that’s all part of my reasons for buying now.

Shares are cheap

The idea of buying shares when they’re cheap and selling them when they’re expensive seems obvious, right? It’s surprising how many people manage to achieve exactly the obvious.

That’s what people selling their shares today after they’ve fallen are doing. Still, whatever has happened to share price charts, it’s valuation that counts. And looking at price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, I’m seeing shares that I rate as very good value.

The P/E is only one measure, and it shouldn’t be used alone. But when I see Lloyds Banking Group on a forecast P/E of under seven, I see a buy. That’s only about half the FTSE 100’s long-term P/E valuation, and I think it’s too cheap.

Taylor Wimpey is on a forecast P/E of only around 6.5. Rio Tinto shares have dipped, as global demand slows and the miner has cut its dividend. But its P/E of under six looks too low to me.

Dividends are high

Dividends are rising. The FTSE 100 paid out an all-time record of £85.2bn in 2018, before Covid struck. After subsequent events, I thought it would take a few years to get back to that kind of level.

But no, the City’s analysts are predicting £85bn in dividends for this year. There must surely be a decent chance of beating that 2018 record already, so early in our recovery after the pandemic.

Does that sound like 2022 is a time to sell shares and go stuff our mattresses with cash? I don’t think so. I think it’s a great time to nail down some of those great dividend yields.

Banks look set to pay around 5%, with plenty of cover by earnings for safety. Some insurers look even better, with Legal & General on a forecast 7.5%. Imperial Brands offers something similar. And even National Grid‘s forecast yield is up to 5%.

Footsie over 7,500

The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy,” said Sir John Templeton. And Warren Buffett has urged us to be “greedy when others are fearful.”

Now, it’s hard to tell when sentiment is at its lowest. But sometimes, I think one of the best indicators might be seeing it start to turn. As I write, the FTSE 100 has ended above 7,500 points for four out of the past five market days.

Are we’re past the point of maximum pessimism? I don’t know. But buying when everyone is selling is often a very good long-term strategy. And signs of improving sentiment can suggest the rout is turning.

Any of these things could go wrong in the short term. Share values could fall further. Dividend yields might reverse. And stock markets can fall again. But I’m convinced that the odds are strongly on the side of the long-term investor right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Inflation hits 10.1%! 5 shares to buy now!

| John Choong

Inflation has hit double digits and is the highest it has been in 40 years. So, here are five shares…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 firms I’m buying for my Stocks & Shares ISA before September!

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an excellent tax-free vehicle for my investments. Here are three stocks I'm looking to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is down 45% today! What’s going on here?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks in detail at the Cineworld share price collapse and explains how he's reacting as a current shareholder.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Barclays shares while they’re below 175p?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I'm tempted to look beyond recession fears and buy some Barclays shares now to hold as economies recover…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at how he could derive income from two dividend stocks as part of a wider retirement strategy.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

What could higher inflation mean for Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

UK inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, according to ONS data. This was higher than expected. So what does it…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy this month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods takes a look at two FTSE 100 stocks flourishing in the current conditions and explains why he's adding…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price has suffered. Here’s why I’d still buy!

| Charlie Keough

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 30% this year. Despite this, here's why I think the trust would be…

Read more »