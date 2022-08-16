Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce’s share price is recovering! Time to buy?

Rolls-Royce’s share price is recovering! Time to buy?

Rolls-Royce’s share price has clawed back ground after plunging earlier this month. Should I buy the FTSE 100 firm on expectation of further gains?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

It’s too early to claim that Rolls-Royce’s (LSE: RR) share price is past the worst. The company still faces significant uncertainty as inflation soars and the world teeters on the edge of another recession.

Rolls-Royce shares tanked in early August due to a negative reception to half-year financials. But steady gains since its recent plunge offer some crumbs of encouragement.

Can the FTSE 100 stock continue to steadily recover ground? And should I buy it for my UK shares portfolio?

Good and bad

First let’s quickly recap Rolls-Royce’s first-half report. The headline takeaway was that it missed broker forecasts and posted an underlying pre-tax loss of £111m. This was due to a mix of inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints, and issues related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, on the plus side, Rolls said that engine flying hours continue to improve following Covid-19-related disruptions to the civil aerospace sector. They hit 60% of 2019 levels between January and June. And flying time is tipped by the business to hit 70% by the year’s end.

Patchy recovery

A sustained rebound in the airline industry is critical for Rolls-Royce’s share price. Not only will this support near-term demand for its aftermarket service, a key profits driver at the business, it will also drive orders for new aeroplanes and subsequently aircraft engines, underpinning Rolls’ long-term future.

Worryingly, the outlook for global airlines remains packed with danger, however. With a global recession looming, consumers are reducing leisure spending and business travel is beginning to reverse, too.

Flight cancellations also remain high due to staff shortages, casting a further cloud over flying times. Thousands of journeys have been cancelled so far in 2022, and this week Heathrow extended its passenger capacity limit to the end of October.

Debt worries

The trouble for Rolls-Royce is that its high debt level makes a steady recovery essential. The business had net debt of £5.1bn as of June, and the sum is likely to remain considerable for some time.

This also gives me reason to worry about the Rolls-Royce share price. Soaring inflation means that the Bank of England is likely to keep hiking rates, pushing up the engineer’s debt servicing costs.

Interest rates rose by 0.5% earlier this month, the biggest single hike since 1995. City economists believe an identical increase could be due in September, too. News today that UK real pay has fallen by its largest amount on record will raise the pressure on the Bank to act aggressively in the months ahead.

The verdict

Rolls-Royce is taking steps to reduce debt levels through asset sales and cost reductions. But so far these aren’t putting a dent in total borrowings. In fact net debt crept up again in the six months to June.

Given Rolls’ high debts, then, and the fragile outlook for air travel, I think the Rolls-Royce share price could sink again at any time. I like the steps it’s taking to address the climate crisis by building technology like nuclear reactors and cleaner aircraft engines. But these positives are massively outweighed by the risks the business poses to investors, at least in my opinion.

With the imminent exit of chief executive Warren East adding another layer of uncertainty, I’d rather buy other UK shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE stock to boost my passive income stream for years to come!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks to boost his passive income and dissects one FTSE stock he currently likes.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Darktrace share price soars 20% on takeover news! Who could be next?

| Harshil Patel

Takeover talks are in the air. Our writer considers several potential takeover targets following the Darktrace share price jump.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I be buying IAG shares today?

| John Choong

Since IAG reported its H1 results, its share price has been stagnant. So, should I buy its stock now to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 growth stock I like for long-term growth and returns!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a growth stock he is considering for his holdings to boost returns now and in…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock could be perfect for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream with stocks that have growth prospects. Here’s one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Ted Baker share price jumps 17% on takeover news! What’s next?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the reason behind the jump in the Ted Baker share price, and eyes up other potential…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m up 57% with Bank of Georgia shares! Should I buy more?

| Dr. James Fox

Bank of Georgia shares have been good to me, and I'm looking to buy more. The stock is still cheap,…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can Shell shares push higher? Or has this bull run come to an end?

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares are up nearly 50% over the past 12 months. That's astonishing. But I feel this bull run might…

Read more »