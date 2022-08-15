Home » Investing Articles » 3 dividend hero stocks for a monthly passive income

3 dividend hero stocks for a monthly passive income

This Fool discusses the investment trusts capable of paying him a lifetime of growing passive income to supplement his portfolio returns.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

I like capital growth. My Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio being so heavily weighted to the equity markets reflects this. However, my day-to-day costs are rising at an alarming rate. So an additional passive income would be very handy, especially if it required little time and effort from me. Can investment trusts be the solution?

Income benefits of trusts

An investment trust is a collective fund. Such a fund bundles together an investor’s savings with those of other people. And a fund manager invests them in shares, bonds, or property that they believe will increase their investors’ wealth over time.

Some are known as ‘dividend heroes’. They’re heroic because they have an astonishing history of paying out dividends consistently. This is as well as growing those payouts a little more every year. City of London Investment Trust is a good example. It has been paying a growing dividend for the past 56 years.

A diversified portfolio

I’m considering spreading £25,000 that I have in surplus cash equally across dividend hero trusts. Will it be possible for me to generate a substantial enough monthly income to draw on? My long-term horizon of five to 10 years should increase the likelihood of this.

I require a combination of trusts that pay dividends on a quarterly basis. This way I should be able to have a monthly inflow of passive income.

My picks are Murray Income Trust (it pays dividends in March, June, September, and December); Henderson Far East Income (payouts in February, May, August, and November); and Lowland Investment Co (January, April, July, and October).

My monthly investment income forecast

I chose these trusts because they’re among the highest yielding. Furthermore, they all have over 10 years of consecutive yearly dividend increases (48 and counting in the case of Murray Income). Most importantly, I can get that monthly income from them.

By today’s numbers, the average yield from splitting £25,000 equally among them will be 5.93%. I think that’s impressive considering the collective yield is forecast to grow every year. But I’m aware past performance is no indication of future performance.

I’ll theoretically receive a 12-month passive income of £1,482.50 (£123) per month. The bigger my portfolio, the bigger the pay-off. If my £25,000 became £250,000, that’s a potential 12-month gross income of £14,825.

Not a bad return considering I barely need to do anything to achieve it. The fund managers provide the skill and experience to earn this income for me.

Income and growth

Investment trusts tend to make it a priority to ensure income will be paid to investors. This is regardless of the economic climate.

And this is why I’m considering adding these companies to my portfolio, but only once the shares are trading at a discount to their net asset values. This bargain approach can boost my total return. It means there’s a chance the shares will see some capital growth in addition to the monthly income.

It will be handy if I can find that extra £225,000 investment lump too. But to do that I need to be patient and focus on a long-term investing plan. However, my £25,000 lump sum will give me a great start.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a raging bull market for shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Investor sentiment looks like it's changing and we could be in the early stages of a bull market for shares…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

I’m investing just £5 a day in income stock to aim for £8,000 a year in passive revenue!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering me passive income with minimal effort. But I'm reinvesting my…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

PayPal shares are rising again. Is now the time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a massive fall, PayPal shares are starting to recover. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going on and discusses whether…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to start buying AIM stocks?

| Paul Summers

Might it be worth taking on extra risk and buying AIM stocks for the recovery? One of our writers, though…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 top British growth stock I’d buy now

| Roland Head

This growth stock has tripled since October 2020. Roland Head explains why he still wants to buy this quality business.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares for the dividend in 2022 and 2023?

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have soared in value. Yet at current prices the insurer's dividend yields still smash the market average. Should…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Forget income bonds! I’d buy these 2 high-yield UK dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two UK dividend shares offer significantly more attractive passive income than boring bonds, in my opinion.

Read more »

Family holding hands in a circle on a beach
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! 1 FTSE 100 dividend share to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm hunting for the best dividend shares in the FTSE 100 and this industry leader could be one of my…

Read more »