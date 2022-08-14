Home » Investing Articles » UK shares are cheap! So why is Warren Buffett ignoring them and should you too?

UK shares are cheap! So why is Warren Buffett ignoring them and should you too?

Many British shares are trading cheaply and pay dividends. This is normally the hunting ground for Warren Buffett, yet he’s staying away.

Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

There are many things Warren Buffett looks for when investing in a company, but three stand out to me. The first is that it must be an established business, which means there’s a degree of reliability and predictability in its earnings. No risky biotechnology stocks for Mr Buffett. The second is that the shares must be trading cheaply, which means he’s not overpaying for them. This establishes his famous margin of safety principle. Finally, the stocks should pay a dividend, which he can put to work elsewhere to make further money.

Much of the FTSE 100 is made up of established businesses that trade cheaply and pay a decent dividend. So what’s up here, and should we be following the world’s greatest investor in avoiding the British stock market?

America first

Berkshire Hathaway is the American holding company owned by Warren Buffett, and as such most of its stock investments are in US companies such as Apple, Bank of America and Coca-Cola. Yet there’s nothing preventing Buffett from investing anywhere in the world. He currently has small positions in Brazilian stocks and has previously put money to work in China.

With regard to the UK, Buffett said in 2019: “We’re never going to understand any other culture or the tax laws or the customs as well as the US, but we can come awfully close in Britain.” It’s somewhat curious, then, that Buffett has not gone shopping for UK stocks since this comment, especially after the recent market decline.

Mixed UK record

Buffett has previously invested in the UK stock market, albeit modestly. In 2015, he sold out of his stake in Tesco, which he’d first bought in 2008. During this time, Tesco shares lost 60% of their value. Buffett admitted to his Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that his investment in the supermarket giant had been a ”huge mistake”. In 2017, Kraft-Heinz, the giant US food group with Warren Buffett as the major shareholder, attempted a hostile takeover of Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever. This attempt failed.

In fairness, Buffett has had successful exposure to the British economy through Berkshire Hathaway’s fully owned insurance companies, which have various operations and customers in the UK. His company also owns Northern Powergrid, which distributes electricity to households and businesses across the north of England, and has also been a success.

Maybe this mixed past record partly explains the Oracle of Omaha’s hesitance to invest in the UK today.

Follow your inner scorecard

So should I follow Warren Buffett and also avoid the UK stock market? Not necessarily. And, strangely enough, it’s Buffett’s own advice that would still make me buy UK stocks. That’s because he advises investors to follow what he calls their own inner scorecard. Put simply, this means following your own standards, setting your own targets, and doing what’s right for you. When you keep an inner scorecard, you define what success looks like, nobody else.

I try to keep my own inner scorecard as an investor, and learn from Warren Buffett rather than copy him. So, for that reason, it doesn’t concern me that he continues to ignore UK stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Tesco, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

GSK shares plummet 15% in a week! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

GSK shares had a bad time last week. They're down 15% as investors' sentiment soured ahead of litigation proceedings in…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Stock market recovery: have all the bubbles now burst?

| Kevin Godbold

Asset bubbles keep on coming, and here's what I'm doing to navigate through them and invest for the stock market…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £290 a month in UK shares for a passive income that beats the State Pension

| Harshil Patel

UK shares can offer a lucrative path for passive income. Our writer considers a plan to double his State Pension.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy now with £2,000

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the best shares to buy now have strong growth in earnings and recent good news flow, such as…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming for £500 a month in income from dividend stocks 

| Kevin Godbold

Here's my three-step plan for achieving a growing income from dividend stocks and three companies I'd use to help execute…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’ve increased my passive income by 600%

| Stephen Wright

Finding the right opportunities can bring spectacular results. Here’s how our author has managed to increase his monthly passive income…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could lithium shares make my Stocks and Shares ISA a goldmine?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering buying lithium shares for his Stocks and Shares ISA. Here, he outlines the decision process he…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is now a great time to start buying penny shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Are stock markets set for a rebound? If they are, there are plenty of penny shares around that might be…

Read more »