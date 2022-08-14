Home » Investing Articles » How I’ve increased my passive income by 600%

How I’ve increased my passive income by 600%

Finding the right opportunities can bring spectacular results. Here’s how our author has managed to increase his monthly passive income by 600%… so far.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Premium Bonds have no monthly payout, but offer a chance to win big
  • Realty Income is a real estate investment trust that pays monthly dividends
  • By moving my investment in Premium Bonds to Realty Income, I've increased my passive income by 600%

At the start of the year, I decided to try and give my passive income a boost. I cashed in my Premium Bonds and invested the money into a real estate investment trust (REIT).

So far, the result has been excellent. The dividend income that I’m now earning amounts to a 600% increase on what I was receiving from Premium Bonds.

Furthermore, as I reinvest the dividends, the amount that I’m receiving is increasing gradually. The strategy isn’t risk-free, by any means, but it’s been working very well for me so far.

Premium Bonds

Back in January, I took stock of my investments. I noticed that I had some money invested in Premium Bonds.

Unlike other bonds, Premium Bonds don’t have fixed returns. Instead, holders are entered into monthly draws to win cash prizes.

I knew I’d won a few times before, but I also knew that I hadn’t done especially well. So I sat down to figure out how much I’d been making.

By my calculations I’d managed to achieve a return of around 0.58% per year. That’s over a period of quite a few years.

Every month, someone wins £1,000,000 with Premium Bonds. But it wasn’t me, so I decided to move my money somewhere else.

REITs

Back in January, I cashed out my Premium Bonds and invested the money into a company called Realty Income. The company is a REIT.

REITs make money by renting out property. The income they make from this is then distributed to shareholders.

Since I invested in the business, I’ve been generating passive income in the form of monthly dividends. And as I’ve reinvested the money I’ve been paid, the amount I’ve collected has increased.

Last month, my dividend represented a 0.34% return on my initial investment. Collecting that every 12 months means an annual return of 4.08% – a 603% increase on what I was receiving from Premium Bonds.

I’m not stopping there, though. By reinvesting the dividends I receive, I’m expecting to increase the amount that I get paid month by month.

Risks and rewards

For me, moving my money to a REIT instead of investing in Premium Bonds has been a success so far. But there are a few things to note about this strategy.

The first is that I see Realty Income as a steady source of passive income. My goal is to increase my monthly income gradually over time.

Unlike with Premium Bonds, there’s basically no chance of me winning a million next month with Realty Income shares. The chances weren’t high with Premium Bonds, but I think they’re lower now.

Second, if Realty Income goes bankrupt, I’ll lose my money. This can’t happen with government-backed Premium Bonds, which means there’s an additional risk for me.

I’m extremely confident this won’t happen, given the company’s long and successful history. But I can’t know it with the kind of certainty that I can have about Premium Bonds.

Having only made the change a few months ago, it’s still early days. But so far, investing in a REIT has increased my passive income by just over 600% and I think there’s more to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

GSK shares plummet 15% in a week! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

GSK shares had a bad time last week. They're down 15% as investors' sentiment soured ahead of litigation proceedings in…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Stock market recovery: have all the bubbles now burst?

| Kevin Godbold

Asset bubbles keep on coming, and here's what I'm doing to navigate through them and invest for the stock market…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £290 a month in UK shares for a passive income that beats the State Pension

| Harshil Patel

UK shares can offer a lucrative path for passive income. Our writer considers a plan to double his State Pension.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy now with £2,000

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the best shares to buy now have strong growth in earnings and recent good news flow, such as…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming for £500 a month in income from dividend stocks 

| Kevin Godbold

Here's my three-step plan for achieving a growing income from dividend stocks and three companies I'd use to help execute…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

UK shares are cheap! So why is Warren Buffett ignoring them and should you too?

| Ben McPoland

Many British shares are trading cheaply and pay dividends. This is normally the hunting ground for Warren Buffett, yet he's…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could lithium shares make my Stocks and Shares ISA a goldmine?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering buying lithium shares for his Stocks and Shares ISA. Here, he outlines the decision process he…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is now a great time to start buying penny shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Are stock markets set for a rebound? If they are, there are plenty of penny shares around that might be…

Read more »