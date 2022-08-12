Home » Investing Articles » Up 300%, is the Hurricane Energy share price an opportunity too good to miss?

Up 300%, is the Hurricane Energy share price an opportunity too good to miss?

This Fool looks at why the Hurricane Energy share price has soared in the past 12 months. Should he buy shares?

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When a small-cap like Hurricane Energy (LSE:HUR) experiences a major share price hike, I’m intrigued and want to learn more. At current levels, is the Hurricane Energy price an opportunity I should consider for my holdings? Let’s take a closer look.

Hurricane Energy share price soars

As a quick reminder, Hurricane is an oil and gas exploration business. It focuses on making discoveries in naturally fractured basement reservoirs. These are usually prolific producers of oil and gas globally, however, they are a new play on the UK Continental Shelf, which is the region of waters surrounding the UK.

So what’s the current state of play with Hurricane Energy shares? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 8p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for just 2p, which equates to a return of 300%!

So why has the Hurricane Energy price soared? I believe the current market for oil, coupled with the company’s impressive performance in recent times has definitely boosted shares. In July, Hurricane repaid an outstanding convertible bond worth £78.5m, which made the firm debt-free. This is a rare occurrence for small oil and gas firms like Hurricane to be totally debt-free. Furthermore, as of 31 July, it had $89m worth of net cash on the books.

The investment case

The recent oil and gas markets have been kind to many businesses in the industry, and this includes Hurricane Energy. As part of the operational update it provided earlier this month, all signs pointed towards 2021 being a transformative year for the business.

Hurricane reported that, due to stable oil prices and rising demand, it managed to generate $135.7m of free cash flow. This helped to post a profit of $18.2m after tax. This is a major turnaround when comparing figures to the previous year when Hurricane posted a mammoth loss of $625.3m.

It is worth noting that despite a bullish oil market, macroeconomic factors are playing their part. Soaring inflation, and the rising cost of materials, has had an impact on costs for Hurricane. Despite the impressive figures noted above, costs to produce a barrel of oil did increase to $28.20 this year. These issues could affect profitability moving forward.

What I’m doing now

Things look good right now for Hurricane Energy. The results I’ve noted above have boosted the Hurricane Energy share price in recent months. Existing shareholders could be in for a lucrative year ahead if this upward momentum continues.

After taking everything into account, I’ve decided I would be willing to open a small position in Hurricane shares. They look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just eight. Furthermore, at 8p per share, the risk to reward ratio looks very low for me.

If Hurricane shares were to struggle, I wouldn’t have lost much money based on current levels and my investment. A big part of my investment strategy is to look for small-cap stocks doing well that could turn into major players in the long term. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Hurricane Energy share price continue on an upward trajectory, at least in the short term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The BT share price crashes 20% in a month. Buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has crashed by almost a fifth since coming close to £2 on 12 July. After this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in growth shares today to target £5,000 in a decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could do well by choosing the right growth shares today and holding them in his portfolio…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How passive income from stocks can speed up early retirement

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing patiently over the years, buying quality shares has given me enough passive income to retire 10 or even…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

7 firms where I’d invest £1k in my Stocks & Shares ISA today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the sectors and specific stocks within them that he's targeting for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

After a 10% price jump, is this a top FTSE 100 share to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

I'm always on the lookout for my next share to buy. But I'd taken my eye off this one after…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 of my top shares to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 may have closed above 7,500 earlier this week, but many stocks still haven't recovered. So, here are…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’ve bought with yields above 8%

| Christopher Ruane

As inflation rises, our writer is trying to earn passive income by owning dividend shares. Here are two he's bought…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to profit from the next bull market

| Alan Oscroft

How can Warren Buffett's guidance help us to pick the most profitable companies to invest in over the next couple…

Read more »