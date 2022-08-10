Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a spare £500 in today’s stock market

How I’d invest a spare £500 in today’s stock market

With the FTSE 100 index within 5% of its all-time high, is now a good time for our writer to invest? He thinks it could be — depending on his approach.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Some parts of the stock market have been doing well lately. The FTSE 100 index of leading shares, for example, has climbed 5% in the past 12 months and sits within 5% of the highest level it has ever reached. By contrast, the FTSE 250 is 15% cheaper than it was this time last year.

Given that, if I had a spare £500 to invest today, what would I do?

Perils of stock market timing

One option would be to do nothing. I could sit on the money and wait for the stock market to crash, so I could buy cheaper. There are economic challenges like inflation and the threat of a recession that might push it down badly in future.

Then again, that may not happen. If it was easy to time the market accurately, I expect almost everyone would do it. Instead, I prefer to look at individual shares and see if they offer me value at any given moment in time, rather than trying to invest by guessing at what the stock market overall might do next.

Focus on value

To find that value, I would focus on individual companies. Even an expensive market can still contain bargain shares, just as a cheap-looking market can disguise overpriced ones.

When looking for value, two key factors are in my mind. First, does the company have a competitive advantage that can help it make profits in future? Second, are its shares attractively priced?

Consider specialist engineer Spirax-Sarco as an example. Its business model and customer relationships mean I think it could be highly profitable in future. But its valuation does not look attractive to me, with the shares trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.

By contrast, miner Ferrexpo has a P/E ratio of just four. But its business does not appeal to me because of the political risks involved, which I think could hurt revenues and profits.

Instead, I am looking to buy shares in companies like JD Sports, which combine what I think is a highly competitive business model with an attractive valuation right now.

Investing £500

But what if I am wrong about JD? After all, its share price has fallen 32% in the past year.

If I am wrong, the impact of a bad move on my portfolio will be reduced if my investments are diversified. That is why, if I was investing £500 with no existing portfolio, I would always make sure I bought shares in a range of companies operating across different industries.

After that, I would sit back and wait. I believe in long-term investing. Whether or not the stock market continues to perform strongly, hopefully over time I can benefit if I have bought shares in great companies trading at attractive valuations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The case for buying this dividend monster just got stronger!

| Dr. James Fox

This dividend monster just posted impressive earnings figures that sent its share price skyrocketing. So is now the time to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This one Ben Graham investment principle could make you richer

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett applies a key principle he learnt from Ben Graham. Our writer explains why he thinks it…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Tullow Oil (TLW) share price poised to take off?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil (TLW) share price has been more volatile than some of its bigger peers this year. But is…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Royal Mail shares while they’re under 300p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Royal Mail's share price has come down a long way in 2022 and is currently under 300p. Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

I’d forget buy-to-let and buy these REITs for passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think REITs are a great way to generate healthy streams of passive income. Here's why I think they're a…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 is home to many potential gems. Our writer considers if he can reach millionaire status by uncovering…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire!

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for investments. In fact, many investors have become ISA millionaires. Here's…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is on the up! Here’s why I’d buy

| Charlie Keough

After a poor first half of the year, the Scottish Mortgage share price is beginning to rise. Here, this Fool…

Read more »