Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why UK lithium stocks could be set for a new surge

Here’s why UK lithium stocks could be set for a new surge

Lithium stocks have fallen from their 2022 peaks. But over the past few weeks, we’ve started to see renewed gains. Is growth sustainable now?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

Watching lithium stocks this year, I’ve seen a familiar growth pattern. First, investors latched on to the idea that lithium is going to be in big demand for electric vehicles. And plenty of them piled in, pushing share prices skywards.

Then some investors took a step back, and started thinking a bit more seriously about the valuations of these shares. The enthusiasm subsided. Share prices fell back. But if a growth sector really does have potential, we often eventually see more sustainable gains setting in.

Looking at the way some UK lithium share prices have started to pick up again, I can’t help wondering if that’s happening right now. After a volatile spell, are we heading for serious growth?

Atlantic Lithium is a good example of the phenomenon. It’s share price climbed as high as 68p in April. Approaching the end of July, it had lost more than half that value and stood at just 30p. Since then, we’ve had a bit of a resurgence. And it’s gained 30% since that recent low, to 39p.

No profit yet

One of the difficulties is that Atlantic Lithium is not profitable. And that means the most common valuation metrics, which are based on profit, can’t apply.

All investors can really go on is news of progress at its Ewooya lithium project in Ghana. The company has upgraded its resource estimates, and is working on drilling plans and feasibility studies.

I think that’s promising, but I can’t quantify it financially. I have no idea how much it will cost for the company to get to profit.

Zinnwald Lithium has also been a favourite with investors. The shares peaked in August 2021, but have fallen in 2022. And despite a modest recovery in recent weeks, the price is still down 67% over the past 12 months. It’s a very small company, this one, with a market cap of just £27m.

Another new rise

European Metals Holdings is another interesting one. Its share price is now down 45% over the past 12 months, at 45.5p. At its 52-week peak, it even reached as high as 110p.

Like Atlantic Lithium, the share price has also been gaining since its low point, in June. But unlike Atlantic, European Metals Holdings is profitable.

The company is only small, with a market cap of £84m. But its Cinovec project in the Czech Republic seems well positioned to serve the motor manufacturing markets of Germany and Eastern Europe.

Asset valuation?

We’re looking at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 23, which might be very good value. The trouble is, the stock’s valuation is also based on hopes for the size of its lithium deposits. And that, right now, is a big unknown. It could be potentially huge. But there’s no guarantee.

So are we looking forward to a new surge in the prices of lithium stocks? Well, I’m convinced the lithium market will expand considerably in the coming decades. But I don’t know if recent gains will turn into a sustainable new surge just yet. We’ll have to wait and see.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £10 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to set up passive income streams for less than £2 a day? Our writer thinks so --…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

I’d start buying shares with this pair!

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer was a novice investor who wanted to start buying shares for the first time with limited funds,…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

A UK stock for the 3D printing revolution!

| Mark Tovey

Xaar, a digital inkjet leader, is my favourite UK stock when it comes to trying to capitalise on the fast-growing…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock with a juicy yield to boost returns!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool likes the look of this dividend stock to boost his passive income stream and explains why he would…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 growth stock primed for long-term growth and returns!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is hunting for a growth stock to boost his holdings. Could this financial advisory business be the right…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I bought for extra dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

I plundered the FTSE 250 index to find these three cheap stocks with ailing share prices. All three firms pay…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap FTSE 100 stocks to boost my passive income!

| Royston Wild

Buying dividend stocks today could considerably improve the amount of passive income I make. Here are some FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Am I crazy for buying Royal Mail shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Royal Mail shares have collapsed by almost half in 2022. And with group profits falling and strike action under way,…

Read more »