3 FTSE 250 shares I bought for extra dividends

I plundered the FTSE 250 index to find these three cheap stocks with ailing share prices. All three firms pay generous dividends to patient shareholders.

Image source: Getty Images

Lately, my wife and I have been buying cheap UK shares. Why? Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the London market was riding high. But then it plunged, rebounded and slid again in the summer lull. While the FTSE 100 is up 5% over one year, the FTSE 250 has lost 15.1% in 12 months. Hence, we recently bought these three cheap FTSE 250 shares for their market-beating dividends.

A FTSE 250 share

Direct Line Insurance Group, a leading provider of motor insurance, has branched out into selling business, life, pet, and travel insurance too. As well as Direct Line with its familiar red telephone, the group operates brands including Churchill, Green Flag, NIG, and Privilege. But red-hot inflation and regulatory changes to insurance premiums are harming Direct Line’s profits. Here’s how this FTSE 350 share has performed:

Five days0.6%
One month-13.7%
Six months-31.9%
2022 YTD-25.1%
One year-33.1%
Five years-47.2%

This stock has lost a third of its value in 12 months. Here are Direct Line’s fundamentals following these falls:

Share price209.2p
52-week high318.8p
52-week low184.55p
Market value£2.7bn
Price/earnings ratio10.4
Earnings yield9.6%
Dividend yield10.9%
Dividend cover0.9

Even though its near-11% dividend yield isn’t fully covered by earnings, I expect Direct Line to rebound in 2023-24. Thus, we bought this FTSE 250 stock to add dividends to our passive income.

Dividend share

ITV (LSE: ITV) is the UK’s leading commercial terrestrial broadcaster and a leading producer of TV programmes and other media. Indeed, it creates, produces and distributes content around the globe. But weaker results have hit its share price hard, as shown below:

Five days1.5%
One month10.9%
Six months-39.9%
2022 YTD-35.0%
One year-37.6%
Five years-57.5%

With this FTSE 250 stock down almost two-fifths in the past half-year, ITV’s share fundamentals look very undemanding to me, as below:

Share price71.92p
52-week high127.19p
52-week low62.04p
Market value£2.9bn
Price/earnings ratio6.1
Earnings yield16.3%
Dividend yield7.0%
Dividend cover2.3

To me, ITV looks like a classic value stock, offering a 7% cash yield, covered more than twice by earnings. But rising inflation, higher interest rates and a slowing economy may hit UK company earnings in 2022-23. Even so, I still think ITV might be a bargain buy.

And income stock

Royal Mail (LSE: RMG) provides the UK’s universal postal service. However, this division is currently loss-making, so most of Royal Mail’s earnings come from GLS, its highly profitable Amsterdam-based overseas division. Also, Royal Mail workers who are members of the Communication Workers Union have voted to strike over pay and conditions. As a result, this share has slumped, as follows:

Five days-2.2%
One month1.8%
Six months-38.7%
2022 YTD-45.7%
One year-44.2%
Five years-31.0%

Having crashed by almost half in 2022, Royal Mail shares now seem lowly rated to me, based on these modest fundamentals:

Share price274.88p
52-week high531.4p
52-week low257.43p
Market value£2.6bn
Price/earnings ratio4.5
Earnings yield22.3%
Dividend yield6.1%
Dividend cover3.7

While things don’t look good for Royal Mail presently, its juicy dividend is very well-covered. And so we bought this cheap FTSE 250 stock as a long-term hold!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Direct Line Insurance Group, ITV, and Royal Mail shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

