Home » Investing Articles » Will the stock market recovery continue?

Will the stock market recovery continue?

Will the stock market recovery continue? Or will share prices come crashing back down? Here’s what our author is looking out for as he plans his next move.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

The recent stock market recovery means that, in general, stocks are more expensive than they were a month ago. So will the stock market continue to recover or come crashing back down?

The truth is that nobody knows with certainty what the stock market will do in the next week or month. But I think that there are some things that give us a clue.

Economic data

The first thing that might indicate the direction of the stock market is economic data. Specifically, the possibility of a recession.

Central banks have been raising interest rates to try and bring inflation under control. As interest rates rise, however, the possibility of a recession increases as economic activity slows.

In my view, a recession is likely to cause a fall in share prices as expectations of earnings decline. So I think that a recession is likely to stall a stock market recovery and bring the stock market down.

Central banks

I also think that central bank policy is important. Currently, both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve have been raising interest rates to combat high inflation.

More importantly, central banks have been saying that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to bring inflation under control. In other words, they are prepared to raise rates quickly and by a lot.

If central banks change their outlook, then I think that share prices will continue to rise. I don’t think it matters whether this comes from inflation coming under control or central banks giving up.

A change in central bank policy is therefore the second thing that I’m looking for to try and figure out the direction of the stock market.

Capitulation

Lastly, I see the amount of money coming out of the stock market as important to the recovery. In particular, I’m looking at the amount of money coming out of the market from retail investors.

According to Bank of America, the last major stock market declines have been accompanied by significant outflows from retail investors. This time, however, investors have been staying the course.

If retail investors capitulate, then I expect stock prices to go lower. Since this hasn’t happened yet, I think there’s still a major threat to the stock market recovery.

How I’m investing

I think that where the stock market goes next will be the result of a number of factors that are very difficult to predict accurately. So how should I invest?

Without a strong view on where the stock market goes next, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice. Instead of trying to buy stocks at their lowest prices, I’m aiming to buy stocks at prices that are low enough.

Right now, I’m looking at Diploma and The London Stock Exchange Group in the UK. In the US, I’m buying Meta Platforms and Disney.

I think that the cash that these businesses will produce is attractive compared to the price that I have to pay for them today. As such, I’m happy buying the stocks regardless of where the stock market goes next.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to buy in August

| Charlie Keough

In this article, this Fool picks out two top dividend stocks he's buying this month to combat spiking inflation.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a discount vs NAV! Does this make it a buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares are among the most watched on the FTSE 100. The stock gained hugely in 2021, before collapsing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Stock of the week: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment trust makes it as my stock of the week, despite a 30% share price fall over the…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Lifelong dividend income for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in UK shares for dividend income is one of the best ways to build wealth. With these…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is still dirt-cheap! Should I buy it for its dividends?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price still looks mega attractive when we consider its P/E ratio and dividend yields. But could dividend…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

How I’d drip-feed £500 a month into UK shares to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Our writer is looking to reach millionaire status by investing in UK shares. It’s a path that involves discipline, but…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’m buying this passive income stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Could a REIT with an enviable portfolio of retail properties boost our author’s dividend income? He’s been buying the stock…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in an ISA the Warren Buffett way

| Cliff D'Arcy

Mega-billionaire Warren Buffett is my hero for many reasons, few of them financial. Here are four Buffett lessons I'd use…

Read more »