Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a discount vs NAV! Does this make it a buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a discount vs NAV! Does this make it a buy?

Scottish Mortgage shares are among the most watched on the FTSE 100. The stock gained hugely in 2021, before collapsing in the months to May.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares are down 31% over the past 12 months. And that’s pretty reflective of the movements we’ve seen in growth stocks. At one point, Scottish Mortgage was down around 50%, but we’ve seen a resurgence in recent months.

And right now, Scottish Mortgage is actually trading at a discount versus its estimated net asset value (NAV). This is the company’s total assets minus its total liabilities. And a discount means that the market trading price of the stock is lower than the value of its total assets.

I actually recently bought Scottish Mortgage at 700p for my pension, but I’ve been following the share price closely because I had intended to buy this stock for my ISA. So at 918p, is Scottish Mortgage still a buy?

The portfolio

Scottish Mortgage is a publicly traded investment trust that has significant exposure to American, Chinese and unlisted shares. The Scottish Mortgage share price reflects the value of the stock that it holds.

The fund is focused on growth and tech, so it’s not surprising that the share price tanked in the months leading up to May. The trust holds stocks like Tesla, Moderna, Amazon, and NIO.

At the end of trading yesterday, Scottish Mortgage had an estimate NAV of 961p, but the share price only stood at 912p. This infers that Scottish Mortgage shares are cheap and the fund allows me to access holdings in stocks like Tesla and Moderna for less than their market rate. So this is certainly something I’ll bear in mind.

Outlook

Firstly, valuations are looking a lot more attractive than they did a year ago, and that’s because share prices have fallen significantly. While share prices have ticked upwards since May, I think the sector is still trading with valuations that are more acceptable and reflective of growth potential.

That’s a generalisation, but growth stocks aren’t clearly overvalued like they were last year.

For example, one of Scottish Mortgage’s largest holdings is NIO. And the stock has fallen significantly despite the business continuing to grow. It currently has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of around five right now, and that is massively down from where it was a year ago. 

So, yes, valuations are more attractive, and the current prices, along with the NAV discount look like an attractive proposition.

But I’m also a fan of Scottish Mortgage because its management has a knack for picking the next big winner. Many of the stocks it owns aren’t listed, but maybe one of those is going to be the next Tesla or Apple.

However, there are risks, as with any investment. With interest rates rising, the environment is becoming increasingly difficult for growth stocks. Higher rates increase the cost of growth. And there are also some pretty negative economic forecasts, particularly in the UK and Europe. So economic downturns might slow the pace of growth for these firms.

Despite this, right now, I think Scottish Mortgage still looks like good value and I’d add it to my ISA today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Scottish Mortgage and NIO. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Stock of the week: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment trust makes it as my stock of the week, despite a 30% share price fall over the…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Lifelong dividend income for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in UK shares for dividend income is one of the best ways to build wealth. With these…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recovery continue?

| Stephen Wright

Will the stock market recovery continue? Or will share prices come crashing back down? Here’s what our author is looking…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is still dirt-cheap! Should I buy it for its dividends?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price still looks mega attractive when we consider its P/E ratio and dividend yields. But could dividend…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

How I’d drip-feed £500 a month into UK shares to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Our writer is looking to reach millionaire status by investing in UK shares. It’s a path that involves discipline, but…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’m buying this passive income stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Could a REIT with an enviable portfolio of retail properties boost our author’s dividend income? He’s been buying the stock…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in an ISA the Warren Buffett way

| Cliff D'Arcy

Mega-billionaire Warren Buffett is my hero for many reasons, few of them financial. Here are four Buffett lessons I'd use…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 cheap penny stock with an attractive dividend yield. Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock that is currently trading at dirt-cheap levels and offering a…

Read more »