Home » Investing Articles » How I’d drip-feed £500 a month into UK shares to aim for a million

How I’d drip-feed £500 a month into UK shares to aim for a million

Our writer is looking to reach millionaire status by investing in UK shares. It’s a path that involves discipline, but here’s how it could be attempted.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

Can I become a millionaire by investing in UK shares? Yes, I believe so. But there are caveats. I’d need a well-considered plan, and sufficient time to reach my goal.

Time is one of the most significant parts of the equation when looking at stock market returns. The longer I can keep investing, the larger my investment pot can grow.

And by adding new cash every month, I can buy more shares. New stocks provide new dividends. In turn, these dividends buy new shares. And so on.

Over time, this compounding effect can multiply my shares like a snowball rolling down a mountain.

Drip-feed into UK shares

On average, the long-term annual return for UK shares is around 8%. In reality, stock markets will experience gains and losses far greater than 8%. For instance, it’s not uncommon for the FTSE 100 to achieve a 20% annual gain. That said, there have been instances where it has dropped by at least as much too.

Thankfully, significant declines are rare. But to try to forecast what could be possible in the coming decades, I think it’s reasonable to use long-term history as a guide.

So how can I reach £1m? I’d drip-feed £500 a month into the best UK shares. And I’d do it for as long as I can. I calculate I should be able to reach my goal if I can consistently invest for 35 years.

It might sound like a long time, but that is the benefit of starting as early as possible. If I didn’t have 35 years to remain invested, I reckon I could still reach my goal. But I’d either have to raise my monthly investment or try to achieve a greater return.

Which UK shares?

To achieve the 8% average return, I could invest in a FTSE 100 index tracker. As the name suggests, this type of fund is designed to replicate the performance of the FTSE 100 index.

Alternatively, I could try to beat the market by picking my own shares. There are thousands of UK shares available to buy, each with differing characteristics.

I’d look for shares that could stand the test of time. I’d want them to survive and thrive over many decades. Some characteristics that I find appealing include strong consumer brands. For instance, beverage giant Diageo owns some drinks labels that have been around for hundreds of years.

I’d also want to own shares that tap into key trends, such as the growing demand for healthcare. Astrazeneca is a global pharmaceutical giant that is well-placed to capitalise on cutting-edge healthcare advances.

Both of these shares have achieved above-average share price returns over the past decade and I’m confident they will continue to succeed over the coming years.

Bear in mind that picking individual shares can involve more risk and swings in price though. Many factors affect share prices and I’d need to keep a close eye on each one.

There are also times when many share prices can tumble at the same time. But I’d need to learn to ignore short-term noise and focus on my goal and timeframe. That should hopefully take me on the path to a million.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are trading at a discount vs NAV! Does this make it a buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares are among the most watched on the FTSE 100. The stock gained hugely in 2021, before collapsing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Stock of the week: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment trust makes it as my stock of the week, despite a 30% share price fall over the…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Lifelong dividend income for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in UK shares for dividend income is one of the best ways to build wealth. With these…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market recovery continue?

| Stephen Wright

Will the stock market recovery continue? Or will share prices come crashing back down? Here’s what our author is looking…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is still dirt-cheap! Should I buy it for its dividends?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price still looks mega attractive when we consider its P/E ratio and dividend yields. But could dividend…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’m buying this passive income stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Could a REIT with an enviable portfolio of retail properties boost our author’s dividend income? He’s been buying the stock…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in an ISA the Warren Buffett way

| Cliff D'Arcy

Mega-billionaire Warren Buffett is my hero for many reasons, few of them financial. Here are four Buffett lessons I'd use…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 cheap penny stock with an attractive dividend yield. Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock that is currently trading at dirt-cheap levels and offering a…

Read more »