Home » Investing Articles » How I’m preparing for a stock market recovery

How I’m preparing for a stock market recovery

With a stock market recovery potentially in progress, Andrew Woods explains the actions he’s taking now to target growth in the long term.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

The markets have been incredibly volatile over the past couple of years. While the pandemic has been one factor in these movements, the war in Ukraine and broader economic issues have also played roles. 

Nevertheless, there appears to be a stock market recovery in progress, demonstrated by rising share prices and improving financial results. Let’s take a closer look to see how I’m preparing.

How things have been going

Many industries were hit during the pandemic, but the travel and retail sectors were pummelled in particular. 

This prompted me to buy shares of IAG and Rolls-Royce. My main thinking behind these investments was that air travel had ground to a halt, but that restrictions would ease at some point and passengers would return. 

While this was generally correct, it’s probably taken longer to materialise than I thought. In the meantime, the share prices of both companies have continued to slide.

To these I added Cineworld, the cinema firm that slumped to a $3bn pre-tax loss in 2020. This was because revenue basically dried up when cinemas were forced to close.

I wrote on these three companies at the beginning of July. By comparison, I can see now that the market is starting to factor in the relaxation of restrictions, because I’m down a lot less. This is shown in the two right-hand columns. 

Stock1-year performancePerformance until 8 July*Performance since purchase
Cineworld-62.41%-66.25%-60.8%
IAG-30.91%-15.44%-9.37%
Rolls-Royce-10.7%-15.7%-10.18%
*since the time of purchase

While I’m still down heavily (especially with Cineworld), I’m not worrying. I’m sticking with my initial investment philosophy, which was to buy beaten-down companies with a view to returning to pre-pandemic norms.

Is there really a recovery?

There seems to be a feeling that the worst is over. But there are still a number of threats, not least the possibility of further pandemic variants as the weather cools this autumn. 

Also, while the US Federal Reserve appears to be pausing the hiking of interest rates, which would be generally good news for the stock market, this is not guaranteed. 

However, recent trading updates for all three companies listed above are becoming more positive. Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace segment is recovering and Cineworld is welcoming more customers through its doors. IAG even returned to profit for the three months to 30 June.

This all gives me confidence that my fundamental understanding of these companies is accurate. To that end, I’ll continue to add to these positions whenever the share prices dip.

I’ve also been looking for fresh opportunities. In the same article from the start of July, I stated I was adding Alaska-based oil exploration firm Pantheon Resources

Since purchase, the shares are up 25%, but I added this business for its long-term potential and the oil reserves it may hold in its vicinity.

While I’m not totally convinced that a stock market recovery is here, the evidence seems to suggest that it is. I’ll therefore continue adding to my holdings to hopefully prepare for a much-improved market environment.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods owns shares in Cineworld, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Rolls-Royce, and Pantheon Resources. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with monster yields to buy before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation at record highs, I'm looking at UK stocks offering big dividend yields to help my portfolio grow. I…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are Tesla shares headed back to $1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the growing Tesla share price and considers where it might be headed -- and what that…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend FTSE 100 stocks I’d avoid like the plague!

| Royston Wild

There are plenty of top, high-dividend stocks for investors to choose from today. But these FTSE 100 income stocks are…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Are these the best dividend stocks to battle inflation?

| Paul Summers

Inflation is wreaking havoc on stock markets. This Fool picks out two dividend stocks he'd buy to ease the pain.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares drop 5%! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares tanked when the market opened on Thursday as the engineering giant highlighted that inflation was eating into profits.

Read more »

Man using credit card and smartphone for purchasing goods online.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Abrdn shares just for the 9.1% dividend? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Abrdn shares looks dirt-cheap for my passive income portfolio. But can the asset manager sustain this sky-high yield in the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 share to fight inflation!

| Charlie Keough

Rising inflation is causing panic among investors. Here, this Fool picks out a FTSE 100 share he thinks can help…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Why I’m investing in Taylor Wimpey shares while they’re £1.26 a pop

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

The UK housing market is showing continued signs of resilience and, after posting strong half-year profits, Jacob Ambrose Willson is…

Read more »