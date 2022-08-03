Home » Investing Articles » Does the lower Royal Mail share price mean it’s time to buy?

Does the lower Royal Mail share price mean it’s time to buy?

The Royal Mail share price has been frustrating, but value could be building and changes in the business may be afoot.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

Once again, the Royal Mail (LSE: RMG) share price is on the floor. Near 275p, it’s down just over 40% from its level a year ago.

But there may be an opportunity for someone like me who might want to enter now. After all, a fallen share price can sometimes lead to better value. Although that’s not always the case. It’s possible for operational progress in a business to stall. And a lower share price could be justified.

Cheap on some measures

However, the postal and delivery service provider looks cheap on some measures. City analysts expect a plunge in earnings in the current trading year to March 2023. But they anticipate a partial recovery the year after that. And set against those expectations, the forward-looking earnings multiple is an undemanding 7.5 or so.

But one of the most attractive features of Royal Mail is its anticipated dividend yield of around 7.6%. The company has a patchy multi-year record on earnings and dividends. But cash flow has been consistent. And forward-looking estimates for earnings and dividends are robust.

However, the debt level is quite high. And the business generates a low operating margin. I also don’t care for its long history of industrial relations problems that appear to be ongoing. Royal Mail enjoys some trading advantage from its vast network coverage. But there’s no denying the cutthroat nature of competition in the parcel-post sector.

An international business

The company has declared an ambition to build a more balanced and diverse parcels-led international business. And right now, the company consists of two main divisions set up as companies. 

First there’s the UK-based operation called Royal Mail. It includes both the Royal Mail and Parcelforce brands. And it’s the UK’s sole designated Universal Service Provider. And it offers a one-price-goes-anywhere service for letters and parcels.

Then there’s the international operation called General Logistics Systems (GLS). And that has “a growing international footprint” and operates in around 40 countries. It’s mainly in Europe but there’s also a “growing presence” in North America.

In the trading year to March 2022, around 57% of overall operating profit came from the growing GLS division. And the company updated the market about first-quarter trading on 20 July. The directors said the financial benefit from parcel growth during the pandemic is now “dissipating”.  And the difference in performance between the two divisions “is re-emerging”.  In summary, the top managers said: “GLS continues to make positive progress, but results at Royal Mail have worsened significantly.”

The directors could split the business

There’s more than a hint of frustration in the statement about industrial relations. And the directors said they’ll consider “all options to protect the value and prospects of the Group, including separation of the two companies.”

My guess is that move is almost nailed-on. The directors have already announced the imminent renaming of the holding company. It will now be International Distribution Services instead of Royal Mail “to reflect the group’s structure as two separate companies.” 

The directors said they intend to create “clearer financial separation with no cross subsidy”.

My strategy is to wait until the Royal Mail division has been given the heave-ho, if it happens. Then I’ll consider the possibility of investing in the remaining GLS business once it’s been freed up.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Five steps to aim for £500 in passive income every month

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks it’s possible to earn substantial passive income each month by making a handful of moves. Here they…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

A 3-step way to help crush the market with this investment trust 

| Kevin Godbold

This investment trust's amazing track record has been driven by a simple strategy that can be distilled into 3 simple…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta Platforms (Facebook) shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta Platforms stock has tanked over the last year, losing more than 50% of its value. Edward Sheldon looks at…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’m investing £200 a month in these 2 FTSE 100 shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he finds these two FTSE 100 firms so appealing and how he's starting the practice of…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £100 in monthly income

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he'd use his Stocks and Shares ISA to achieve a decent level of income in the…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 stocks that could soon take off!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at how the pandemic hit these two FTSE 250 stocks and explains why he thinks they could…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I bought for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

Last week, I bought these two UK shares after their stock prices dropped. One now offers a dividend yield of…

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

What are the top 5 FTSE 100 shares?

| Michelle Freeman

The FTSE 100 is a popular hunting ground for shares to buy -- but what really makes a share top…

Read more »