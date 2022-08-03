Home » Investing Articles » Can I find recession-proof shares this August?

Can I find recession-proof shares this August?

Is hunting for recession-proof shares doomed to fail? Our writer sees risk in all shares, but thinks the concept could still help him make investment choices.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images

With a recession widely expected before the end of the year, including by the Bank of England, I have been thinking about ways in which I could position my portfolio. Can I find some recession-proof shares, for example?

Recently, Invezz has shared five tips on handling the rising cost of living with “recession-proof investments”. I think some of these tips are good advice no matter what is going on in the wider economy, such as only investing money you can afford and using diversification to reduce risks. But it was another of the Invezz tips that most caught my eye: “look into stocks that are ‘protected’ from market volatility”.

Recession-proof businesses

Clearly there are some businesses where customer demand is constant in good times and bad.

Invezz gives as examples consumer staples, grocery stores, alcoholic beverage manufacturers, cosmetics, and healthcare. However, perhaps some of those businesses may still be affected by a recession. For example, while some healthcare spending continues in good times and bad, other expenditure is more linked to the state of the economy. This discretionary healthcare could be scaled back in a recession.

But some areas look more likely to me to see strong demand even in a recession. For example, the addictive nature of smoking means that cigarette sales tend to do well regardless of whether there is a recession. The long-term declining trend may continue, but there is little immediate impact just because of a recession. That is one reason I own shares in cigarette makers like British American Tobacco and Altria.

But just because demand is constant does not really make a business “recession-proof”. One part of the equation is sales, which could stay strong. But the other side is costs. If a recession pushes up costs for a company, it could make lower profits even if demand stays strong. High inflation is a key risk I see eating into the profit margins of companies such as consumer goods makers.

Recession-proof shares

But is a recession-proof business the same thing as recession-proof shares?

I do not think so. Share prices reflect different investors’ views of what a business is worth. Before a recession, for example, they may pile into a defensive sector like tobacco. That helps explain why in the past year, British American Tobacco shares are up 21% and UK rival Imperial Brands has seen a 16% increase. But once the economy recovers, some investors may move out of such defensive sectors. That could push share prices down whatever the business results.

So whether a company is actually recession-proof or simply well-positioned to handle a recession, that does not mean its shares will necessarily perform well across a recession.

Long-term investing

Still, the idea of recession-proof shares definitely strikes me as thought-provoking.

If its business model allows a firm to maintain sales in all economic conditions, that could be the basis of profitability for years or even decades. From my long-term investing perspective, such businesses would definitely grab my attention regardless of whether there is a recession or not. On its own, a great business is not enough to make me invest, though. I would also look at whether the share price seemed reasonable.

This August, I will be looking for shares that could do well in a recession – or a boom.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Altria, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why Pinterest stock popped 10%!

| John Choong

Pinterest announced its Q2 results after the US market closed on Monday. The next day, its stock popped by more…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £1 or 50p first?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Is that a bargain for Christopher Ruane or could the aerospace stock keep…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Are Games Workshop shares a classic Buffett-style investment?

| Christopher Ruane

Applying investing principles used by the Sage of Omaha, our writer runs the slide rule over Games Workshop shares as…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares dive 25% since January. Time to buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have lost around a quarter of their value since their January highs. But after falling so far, are…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Does the lower BT share price mean it’s time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The BT share price has been frustrating, but value could be building for the long term as the company rolls…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

The Scottish Mortgage share price has continued to claw back ground amid improving risk appetite. Can it continue? And should…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

The Deliveroo share price has crashed to pennies. So what?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price has lost 70% of its value in just one year. But our writer still has no…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could this global media business be one of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closer at a digital media business that could be one of the best shares to buy for…

Read more »