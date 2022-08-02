Home » Investing Articles » Why BP shares could pay me more than dividends if I buy in August

Why BP shares could pay me more than dividends if I buy in August

With its half-year results today, this Fool explains why August may signal the time for him to add BP shares to his portfolio.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag

Image source: Getty Images

UK inflation continues to rise and is coupled with the looming threat of an economic recession (the US entered a technical one last week). As such, I am eager to find stocks that can withstand price increases or a fall in economic activity for a prolonged period. I have always known commodities to be a good way to diversify an equity portfolio such as mine. And BP (LSE:BP) shares seem like it could offer me good equity exposure to commodities (energy in this case) right now.

Why BP shares are attractive at this very moment

I have been watching the oil and gas sector like a hawk over the past six months. The trend of the largest energy companies, including Shell, Chevron, and Exxon, ramping up buyback programmes is a persuasive feature for me.

It creates the potential of capital growth for shares in BP – a big player in this sector – at least in the medium term.

The attraction grows when I consider that the buybacks will be in addition to the dividend the company pays its investors.  In short, the company is clearly not shy in giving money to its shareholders.

What are the risks to holding BP shares?

The problem with share buybacks, however, is that it is funded by a company’s retained earnings. In BP’s case, the money is increasingly going into shareholder buybacks. I am aware that this has the effect of boosting the share price for existing shareholders. It may not be the most efficient use of surplus cash. Could the business be more profitable in the future if it was reinvesting the surplus cash back into the business? Probably so.

Furthermore, I don’t believe the company offers me a reliable income. When I look at its payout history, I note that the company hasn’t been a reliable dividend payer. Its shareholder pay outs have been cut on numerous occasions. In fact, BP’s dividend payments per share have declined by 2.5% per year on average over the past 10 years. I think this is a highly unappealing feature as dividend growth appears to be off the table.

Regarding my view of its share price valuation, BP’s price-to-sales ratio is 0.5 times, just under its peer average of 0.7 times. This could be a positive for BP. Having a lower valuation multiple to peers like Shell (0.6 times) and Petrobas (0.8 times) suggests it has room for growth. However, I am also inclined to think investors are more bullish over the future earnings prospects of the other two companies.

Looking beyond BP to its peers

Holding shares in BP right now could provide me with a decent payoff in the short term, particularly through the dividend payment. The share buybacks could stimulate share price growth. It’s a compelling offer for me. However, I am just not convinced by the long-term fundamentals of the company.

The dividend policy is inconsistent, and earnings growth (as well as dividend growth) appears challenged.

Consequently, I don’t intend on adding BP shares to my existing equity holdings.

In the long run, oil and gas companies will likely continue to reap the reward of elevated oil prices. It represents a decent inflation hedge to me that I am keen to take advantage of. Just not with BP shares at this time.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing Articles

Best British dividend shares for August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in July, which included big companies, smaller…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Falling FTSE 100 shares: 1 to buy in August… and 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Two falling FTSE 100 shares have been catching our author’s eye at the start of August. One looks like an…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price a bargain or value trap?

| John Choong

Having outperformed the FTSE 100 for large parts of the year, the BT share price is now down 5%. So,…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 ‘no-brainer’ shares to buy before the market rebounds

| Harshil Patel

A stock market rebound can occur at any time. In anticipation, our writer considers which shares to buy for his…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying REITs for monthly passive income

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why our author thinks that real estate investment trusts (or REITs) could be a great way to boost his…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’m buying for the EV revolution

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Electronic vehicle sales are at a record high. Here, I look at the top UK shares in the space that…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Can buying investment trusts help me beat the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer, like many investors, is keen to maximise his returns. Could buying shares in investment trusts be a way…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Could United Utilities shares be a nice little earner?

| Christopher Ruane

United Utilities shares offer a yield close to 4% and a straightforward dividend policy. But is that enough to persuade…

Read more »