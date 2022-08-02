Home » Investing Articles » What the stock market might need is a good recession

What the stock market might need is a good recession

Is the US economy in recession? Is the UK economy destined to follow? Long-term stock market investors shouldn’t really care.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Lady researching stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

There’s some debate in the US over whether the economy is in recession. From some angles, the US economic shrinkage for two quarters in a row would be all that’s needed. But it seems there’s some sort of subjective decision needed. All the uncertainty must surely be adding to bearish stock market sentiment.

Here in the UK, there are news stories galore about a possible recession. Some even suggest we might already be in one.

How to recession-proof your money,” screams one of the headlines. But what does it mean? It might help to think about the effect a recession might have on our shares.

Suppose economic growth should slow from, say, 2% to 1% over the course of a couple of quarters. What effect might that have on Unilever? Would people cut back on buying all the company’s food, drink, household and beauty products?

I really don’t think so. In fact, I doubt some consumers would even notice.

Negative growth

So what about a swing from 0.5% growth to 0.5% shrinkage? Would people suddenly stop spending and would Unilever’s sales suffer? Again, I don’t think most people would notice anything. The only difference would be the appearance of the R-word in the headlines.

What about a housebuilder like Taylor Wimpey? Will house sales be fine if the economy falls a little for just one quarter, but will it suffer if it happens for a second quarter? Or for however long it takes to hit a technical recession by whatever applicable definition?

I feel none of this technical recession business really matters. A lengthy period of economic shrinkage would surely harm the revenues and profits of a lot of companies. Some will be more at risk, while others will be safer in the long run.

But that’s nothing to do with the precise point at which “recession” is shouted from the Bank of England battlements.

Bring it on

Of course, the human impact of a recession can be catastrophic, particularly for lower-income families and those who might lose their jobs.

So why might it actually help for a real, official, recession to be announced? Well, when there’s an ongoing fear of a recession, most damage comes from the fear itself.

Until the worst happens, it’s still coming, at some time. And things are going to be worse tomorrow than today. At least, that’s the way a lot of investors think, especially many of the City folk whose investing horizon rarely stretches beyond the next quarter’s earnings.

So they’ll hold back, fearing a crash, and keeping their cash in their pockets for a better day. And in that way they make the gloom even gloomier.

Change the mood

So — in pure investing terms — I reckon the sooner we get an official recession, the better. When that happens, investors will start focusing on the next event. Rather than fearing the onset of a recession, they’ll switch to anticipating the end of it.

The markets will start looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. Right now, they’re afraid of the tunnel.

None of this matters to long-term investors, of course. Economies grow and shrink all the time, with more growth than shrinkage in the long term. And we just carry on buying cheap shares whenever we can.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fresnillo shares amid recession forecasts?

| Dr. James Fox

Fresnillo shares tanked on Tuesday after its earnings report. But maybe I should consider buying this precious metals miner as…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons why and how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA as an investment tool for…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Haleon shares at £3?

| Roland Head

Haleon shares could provide a reliable stream of dividends for many years, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 companies pay the best dividends right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at the FTSE 100 companies with the highest dividend yields and discusses whether he would…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 irresistible FTSE 250 investment trusts to buy before the market recovers

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two investment trusts from the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) he'd buy before markets start firing again.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

3 reasons Scottish Mortgage shares could explode in a stock market recovery

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 34% in 2022, but could they be a great buy as global stock markets show…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in August for big dividends

| Charlie Carman

Our writer considers a pair of FTSE 100 shares with dividend yields over 5% that he'd buy for his passive…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

7.2% and 9.1% yields! 2 cheap stocks to buy with big dividends

| Royston Wild

These ultra-cheap stocks carry mighty dividend yields as well as low P/E ratios. Here's why I think they're top buys…

Read more »