Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest for retirement income of £2,000 each month

How I’d invest for retirement income of £2,000 each month

Our writer digs into his plan to invest for retirement by applying a trio of well-established but powerful investing principles.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of people buy shares for a very specific reason. They want to invest for retirement. The hope is that, over the course of decades, the value of a portfolio will grow and, in retirement, dividends can provide regular income.

To try and achieve that goal, I would use three straightforward but powerful investing principles.

Benefit from compounding

Dividends could certainly be a useful source of regular income when I retire. But if I earn them now, should I spend them, or simply reinvest them in my retirement portfolio?

The difference in long-term wealth creation can be dramatic. Imagine that I invest for retirement by setting up a share portfolio worth £100,000 today that generates an average dividend yield of 5%. If I did not invest any more money for 20 years and spent the annual dividends of £5,000, I would end up two decades from now with a £100,000 portfolio, if share prices were flat.

But what if I reinvested the dividends and otherwise did exactly the same? In 20 years, my portfolio would be worth £271,000. That in itself would be generating over £1,000 in monthly dividends.

That is because of the miracle of compounding. Compounding dividends while I work is a powerful way to increase my monthly income when I retire.

Focus on great quality companies

In the example above, I used a 5% average dividend yield. I think that is achievable while investing in blue-chip FTSE 100 companies right now.

The example would be even more dramatic with higher yielding shares. But a key principle I adopt when I invest for retirement (or indeed any purpose) is never to chase high yields unless it is accompanied by high quality. In other words, I focus first on finding businesses I think have solid long-term business prospects. Only then do I start to look at their share price and dividend yield.

Retirement planning is a long-term activity. Just because a share pays a high dividend now does not mean it will do so decades from now, or even next year. So I hunt for companies with business models I reckon can benefit from resilient demand that also have strong competitive advantages.

Never too early to invest for retirement

If I did find such companies I might be able to make the £100,000 in my example above work harder to fund my retirement. I think making my money work harder for me is more attractive than me having to work harder for money before I retire!

For example, if I invested an average dividend yield of 6.6% on my £100,000 for the same period of 20 years, I would then be able to have a dividend income slightly above £2,000 a month. Shares such as Legal & General currently trade with a yield over 6.6% and I could build a diversified portfolio of them.

But even with a lower yield, or indeed less money to begin with, I could hopefully still get to my £2,000 target of monthly retirement income if I had a long enough timeframe. The more years I have before retirement, the more powerful the effect of compounding, no matter how much I am investing.

It may still seem a lifetime away, but I think it is never too early to invest for retirement.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Down 25%, Greggs’ shares, not sausage rolls, are tempting me! But I have concerns

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs shares gained on Tuesday morning after a positive earnings report that highlighted soaring sales, despite a tough operating environment.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How much could I get in dividend payments by investing £5,000 in these 2 income stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods calculates how much he could get paid merely by holding these two income stocks and whether it's in…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Does a flat Legal & General share price mean I shouldn’t own the stock?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General share price stands almost exactly where it did a year ago. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fresnillo shares amid recession forecasts?

| Dr. James Fox

Fresnillo shares tanked on Tuesday after its earnings report. But maybe I should consider buying this precious metals miner as…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons why and how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA as an investment tool for…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Haleon shares at £3?

| Roland Head

Haleon shares could provide a reliable stream of dividends for many years, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

What the stock market might need is a good recession

| Alan Oscroft

Is the US economy in recession? Is the UK economy destined to follow? Long-term stock market investors shouldn't really care.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 companies pay the best dividends right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at the FTSE 100 companies with the highest dividend yields and discusses whether he would…

Read more »