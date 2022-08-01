Home » Investing Articles » Why is the BP share price up 39% in a year?

Why is the BP share price up 39% in a year?

The BP share price has jumped almost two-fifths in a year. Christopher Ruane looks at the main reason and explains how it affects the investment approach he is adopting.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past year, shares in BP (LSE: BP) have soared. In fact, the BP share price has grown 39% in 12 months.

Here I look at what lies behind that increase – and my plan of action for the shares.

A rising tide

As a leading oil and gas producer, the simple reason BP shares have moved up is higher energy prices. That benefits the industry as a whole. The BP share price has done well, but rival Shell has actually risen more during the past year. It is up 50%.

For energy producers, higher energy prices almost always translate into larger profits. But the nature of the industry is cyclical. That means that when profits are high, companies have lots of money to invest in new projects. That pushes up supply, which then leads to prices falling. When prices fall far enough, companies spend less on new projects. That creates less supply in future, pushing up prices again.

The rising oil price in 2022 is not simply down to a mismatch between global supply and demand, but also due to sudden changes in how that supply is distributed. That might continue to affect the prices for a long time. But equally, it could change fast again, as it already has this year.

BP and its competitors

That means there is a risk that oil prices will fall. If that happens, I expect the BP share price to move down again, perhaps sharply.

On the other hand, the oil price may stay elevated for years. So, even after a 39% rise in the past year, the shares might yet move up further.

So to some extent, when I am thinking about whether to buy BP shares, I am taking a view on where the oil price seems to be headed. If I was bullish on that, though, would BP be the best share for me to own?

BP has a dividend yield of 3.4% and it cut its payout a couple of years ago. Dividend Aristocrat Exxon Mobil has a similar yield, at 3.6%. But it has grown its annual dividend for 39 years on the trot. Dividends are never guaranteed, but Exxon’s management seemed to work harder to maintain the payout when oil prices crashed in 2020 than BP’s or Shell’s.

On top of that, like Shell, I feel BP is putting a lot of effort into developing renewable power sources at a time when there is still huge money to be made in oil. I think more focus on oil and gas in coming years could be a more profitable business move.

My move on the BP share price

Oil prices will fall at some stage, the question is just when.

So although I think the BP share price could move up in the short term, I also see risks. Even if I wanted to invest in oil companies right now, I would probably buy shares in one like Exxon, because in my opinion, it has a sounder business strategy than BP.

But because of the risks I see from oil prices falling at some point, I actually sold my Exxon shares this year. For now, I will wait until we go into a downward phase of the price cycle before buying more oil shares.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 of the best dividend shares to buy ahead of a stock market recovery

| Harshil Patel

Now could be the time to snap up high-yielding dividend shares. Our writer considers his best options right now.

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

This defensive REIT is a great stock to buy for growth and dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a REIT with defensive capabilities he would buy for his holdings to boost passive income…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares worth a buy in August?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares saw a 9% increase last month. With a stock market recovery possibly on the cards, are its shares…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could 2022 be the turnaround year for easyJet shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has fallen heavily in recent years. Our writer explains why he thinks it might start to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Why did the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price climb 10% in July?

| Alan Oscroft

Is the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price finally set for a long-term recovery on the back of a second-quarter…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 20%, are Rio Tinto shares a no-brainer buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares are down over the last year as profits have sunk. But maybe now is a good time…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The IPF share price jumped by a third last week. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Strong dividend news boosted the IPF share price sharply last week. Our writer considers whether now is a good time…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Could these top penny stocks be the new Amazon.com?

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap stocks like Amazon once was can help supercharge an investor's wealth. Could these penny stocks also prove to…

Read more »