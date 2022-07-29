Home » Investing Articles » Time to buy after NatWest share price jump?

Time to buy after NatWest share price jump?

The NatWest share price is gaining ground, boosted by the bank’s healthy liquidity position and strengthening full-year outlook.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together

Image source: Getty Images

NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) announced a special dividend of 16.8p on Friday, taking the market by surprise. It comes as first-half results beat expectations. On top of a 3.5p interim dividend, the bank will pay a total of 20.3p per share. The NatWest share price rose on the news, putting on 8% in early trading.

At the time of writing, an investor would have to pay an extra 17p to get that extra 16.8p special dividend. Shame I didn’t buy yesterday!

Financial strength

My big take is that NatWest is demonstrating its financial strength. It’s in a strong liquidity position, and has plenty of spare cash to hand back to shareholders.

We had a share buyback in the first quarter as well. Combing that with the announced dividends, the bank says it’s redistributing the equivalent of 32p per share.

The Lloyds and Barclays share prices perked up a couple of percent when the market opened, too. Both reported decent underlying performances in recent days. Coupled with the latest from NatWest, maybe investors realise the banking sector might not be in such bad shape after all?

Interest rates

Rising interest rates are good news for lenders. Helped by 2022’s base rate hikes, NatWest lifted its net interest margin by 26 basis points to 2.72%.

It seems likely that UK rates will be raised further before the year is out, too, with the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee next meeting on 4 August. It’s bad news for borrowers, but I’d say the outlook for banking interest margins in the second half must be positive.

NatWest has beefed up its full-year outlook now. It says: “In 2022, we expect income excluding notable items to be around £12.5bn.” That’s up from earlier guidance of around £11bn.

Buy?

So is NatWest a buy for investors now? Well, I’ve seen the banks as cheap buys for ages now. The proof of the banking sector for me lies in the dividends. And Barclays says it intends “to maintain ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit and to distribute a minimum of £1 billion in each of 2022 and 2023.”

Does that sound like a company in a sector that everyone is bearish about, apparently expecting the worst? No, it doesn’t to me either. I don’t understand why the banks have been on such low price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations for so long.

NatWest was on a forecast P/E of under 10 prior to these latest results, falling lower over the following two years. And analysts had the next few years of dividends marked in at around 6% to 6.5% too.

Economy

I’m certainly not suggesting that buying bank shares in such troubled economic times is without risk. No, there’s plenty of that. Over in the US, the economy has now declined for two quarters in a row. And that has the pundits scratching their heads over whether or not there’s really a recession going on.

Markets don’t like this kind of uncertainty, and I reckon bank shares could be in for further shakiness. But for investors, it could well be a buying opportunity!

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

If I bought £1k of Apple shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Apple shares were poised to gain ahead of the market open after reporting a record quarter. So, is the stock…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could the stock market recovery stall once Summer ends?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past couple of years, investors have benefitted from the stock market recovery. Our writer considers whether it can…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £30 a week to target £6,000 a year passive income for life

| Kevin Godbold

Building a passive income from stocks and shares need not cost the earth and the past performance of the market…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

The BT share price fell yesterday! Here’s what I’m doing

| Charlie Keough

After a strong start to the year, the BT share price took a hit yesterday. Here, our writer delves into…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Teladoc stock just tanked. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Teladoc stock just crashed on the back of the company's Q2 results. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses what he's going to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I would use the Warren Buffett method and aim to turn £500 into £3k

| Christopher Ruane

Is it realistic for our writer to try and increase a sum of money by 500% in under a decade?…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

2 reasons I’m not backing a recovery in these cheap UK shares

| Ben McPoland

Stock market volatility continues to offer up investing opportunities. However, I think some cheap UK shares may fail to recover…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with high dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

I'm trying to find the best FTSE 100 stocks to help boost my passive income streams. Should I add these…

Read more »