Home » Investing Articles » Are these 3 cheap stocks to buy after the latest results?

Are these 3 cheap stocks to buy after the latest results?

Today I examine three companies that have released results this week, and I ask whether I’m looking at cheap stocks to buy now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

First-half results season is getting firmly underway. And the latest results are throwing up what look suspiciously like some cheap stocks. Here are three companies I might add to my buy list after this week’s news.

TV

My first pick is broadcaster and TV content maker ITV (LSE: ITV). The ITV share price had been falling back in 2022. But it jumped 6.7% on Thursday morning on the back of the company’s half-year report.

ITV recorded an 8% rise in total revenue, to £1,679m, with a 16% increase in revenue from ITV Studios. I don’t see much to distinguish delivery platforms, and I reckon success is increasingly down to content production.

Statutory pre-tax profit rose by 65%. Adjusted EBITA did drop 3%, but the company put that down to additional reinvestment ahead of the launch of ITVX.

The committed full-year dividend of at least 5p would yield 6.8% on today’s price. And the shares are on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under seven.

Drugs

Next up is Indivior (LSE: INDV), whose share price dropped 3% on first-half results. It has still doubled over the past 12 months, mind.

The generic drug manufacturer reported a 10% increase in net revenue. But operating profit dipped 14% with earnings per share (EPS) down 13%. That was pretty much in line with expectations. But analysts are forecasting earnings growth in the next few years which would drop the forward P/E to only around 11 by 2024.

It all stems from the company’s specialisation in opioid addiction treatments, with demand expected to climb in the US in the coming years. Revenue from Sublocade, specifically, grew 61% in Q2. And the board expects $390m-$420m from it for the full year.

Is the stock cheap now? Indivior is engaged in a share buyback programme, so it seems to think so.

Pumps

Weir Group (LSE: WEIR) is the third of the potentially cheap stocks I’m picking, after H1 results sent its shares up 6%. It does come after a slide since late 2021, so we might just be seeing a new buying opportunity.

The engineering firm makes pumps, turbines, valves, and things like that. And demand looks strong now. The company reported “record aftermarket orders” in the half, up 23%.

Revenue grew by 18%, with second quarter growth reaching 20%. The company does carry net debt, at a two times multiple of EBITDA, and that concerns me a little. But it expects free cash flow to increase through the second half, with 80%-90% free operating cash conversion.

And though Weir experienced input cost inflation, the firm says it managed to maintain its gross margins.

We’re looking at a P/E of close to 20. But growth forecasts would drop that to 14.5 by 2024.

Buy?

All three of these face individual risks, for sure. And I would not buy any of them based on just one set of results. No, I’d need to do some deeper research. But right now, they all look like cheap stocks to me.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Weir. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

I’m investing before the recovery for passive income potential

| Dr. James Fox

Who wouldn't want to get paid for doing nothing? Passive income is an important part of my strategy to enhance…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is sinking. Is it a bargain or value trap?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The Royal Mail share price has nosedived since the start of the year. Does this represent a bargain or value…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

What does the Anglo American dividend cut mean for me?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest earnings report and assesses the impact of the dividend cut from Anglo American.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Want extra income? I’d invest £1,150 in this share today for £100 a year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how putting money into shares helps him earn extra income ever year -- with an example of…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

Could mining shares be about to nosedive?

| Christopher Ruane

Industry giants Rio Tinto and Anglo American have announced big dividend cuts. Our writer explains why he is now steering…

Read more »

Train travelling through countryside
Investing Articles

The Trainline share price has more than doubled. Is it too late to board?

| Christopher Ruane

Since March, the Trainline share price is up by over 100%. Our writer explains why there may be more growth…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

After hitting 52-week lows, is now the time to buy Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the argument as to why he might consider buying Royal Mail shares at a…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 recession shares I’d buy in August

| Christopher Ruane

As the economic outlook continues to look unpromising, our writer picks a trio of recession shares he thinks might offer…

Read more »