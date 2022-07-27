Home » Investing Articles » Under a pound, is the Deliveroo share price a bargain?

Under a pound, is the Deliveroo share price a bargain?

The Deliveroo share price is in pennies and far below where it once stood. Our writer chews over whether the food delivery firm could make a tasty addition to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
girl relaxing on settee in the street

Image source: Getty Images

Deliveroo (LSE: ROO) may be good at delivering tasty delights — but shareholder returns are not among them. Over the past year, the Deliveroo share price has crashed 72%. They now trade for pennies, at less than a quarter of the price at which they were listed on the London market last April.

So – does that make them a possible bargain for my portfolio?

What explains the plummeting Deliveroo share price?

That sort of value destruction does not just happen for no reason.

I think the shares were overpriced when they were listed. Tech shares were riding high in the first half of last year and the initial valuation reflected that. Indeed, on its first day as a listed company the shares had already tumbled as much as 30% at one point.

On top of that, investors have concerns about the performance of the business. Last year, revenue grew 57% to £1.8bn. But the pre-income tax loss also soared. It was up 40% to almost £300m.

For now, liquidity is not an issue as the company ended the year with £1.3bn in cash and cash equivalents. However, the it continues to make a sizeable loss. In the first half, the firm’s gross transaction value (which is not the same as its own revenue) grew by 7%. I see a fundamental challenge with the current business model. How can Deliveroo profitably scale its business model without racking up massive losses?

Where next for the business model

It is common for well-funded tech businesses to spend heavily refining their business model and growing their customer base. The hope is that they can later raise prices and cut out unprofitable operations.

Deliveroo may yet do that. There could be a pathway to profitability for the firm. But I also see some ongoing challenges. The service remains heavily reliant on human beings doing the delivery. Whether they are treated as employees or not, rising wage expectations could add to the firm’s cost base one way or another.

A worsening economic environment may also lead to people cutting back on luxuries like home food delivery, threatening revenue and profit growth. In the UK and Ireland, for example, the company’s year-on-year gross transaction value growth of 12% in the first quarter slipped to 4% in the second quarter. Its performance in other markets was worse, with growth falling from 11% to 1%.

I think Deliveroo has a long, hard road ahead of it to refine its business model and prove it can make a profit.

I’m not ordering

I expect food delivery to be a large business for years to come. Deliveroo has built a strong brand. The firm could yet turn into a highly successful business.

But I think a lot still needs to be proven. Even after the Deliveroo share price fall, the loss-making business continues to have a market capitalisation of £1.5bn. I do not see that as a bargain given the risks involved. I therefore have no plans to invest.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Holdings Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Can we trust BP’s 5% dividend yield?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is offering a lot of attractive dividend yields right now, with some nice rises on the cards.…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 REIT to buy for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks that provide consistent returns and believes this real estate investment trust (REIT) could do…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 106% in a year! The fastest-growing FTSE 100 share is still a bargain

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Airtel Africa is the top performing FTSE 100 across the last two years. And despite this explosive growth, I am…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A high-dividend company I’d buy for the stock market recovery!

| Royston Wild

This fallen income stock boasts ultra-low P/E ratios and 8%-plus dividend yields. Here's why I'd buy it for the stock…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

My top house builder shares to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

Housebuilders share prices have slumped over the past year, despite record house prices. So here are my best shares to…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

The BT share price is treading water. Should I make a move?

| Christopher Ruane

The BT share price is fairly close to where it was a year ago. Christopher Ruane looks at why and…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy JD Wetherspoon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

JD Wetherspoon shares have lost over half their value. But our writer still likes the business model. Here is why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Credit Suisse shares gain after horrific earnings update! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Credit Suisse shares gained 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday despite massively underperforming and parting ways with its CEO.

Read more »