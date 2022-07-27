Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 REIT to buy for dividends and growth!

Here’s 1 REIT to buy for dividends and growth!

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks that provide consistent returns and believes this real estate investment trust (REIT) could do just that.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

I own a number of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks as part of my holdings. This is to boost my passive income stream as well as access the property market through stocks without having to buy and manage property myself. One in particular I like the look of is Civitas Social Housing (LSE:CSH). Here’s why.

Social housing REIT

Civitas specialises in providing social housing for people across the UK. As a quick reminder around REITs, they are businesses set up specifically to provide consistent returns to shareholders through income-yielding property.

There are many different types out there which focus on different types of property such as social housing, office space, healthcare properties, and industrial properties to mention a few. One thing they all have in common is all REITs must return 90% of profits to shareholders. This is one of the biggest attractions for me as a passive income seeker.

So what’s happening with Civitas shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 82p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 117p, which is a 29% decline over a 12-month period. Many stocks have pulled back in recent months due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

Risks to note

It must be noted that dividends are never guaranteed. They can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time. An example of when this could occur for a REIT is poor performance, or alternatively a one-off extreme event such as a financial crash or pandemic.

One of the biggest risks REITs face is that of rent collection. If for any reason it cannot collect rent, it cannot provide returns to shareholders. The current cost-of-living crisis, which has been caused by macroeconomic headwinds in recent months, could play a part here.

The bull case

So to the positives then. As a passive income seeker, I instantly look for the dividend yield on offer. Civitas shares offer a yield of over 6% currently. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%.

Next, performance underpins dividends, so what is Civitas’ track record recently? I am aware that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, but looking back, I can see revenue has increased year on year for the past four years.

Looking at the Civitas share price, the shares look decent value for money at current levels on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 11. The general consensus is that a ratio of below 15 indicates value for money.

Finally, the current demand for housing in the UK outstripping supply is a major positive for me. A REIT like Civitas is in a prime position to grow its portfolio of properties and capitalise on increasing demand for years to come. Social housing is seen as one of the most stable parts of the property market.

Overall, I like the look of Civitas shares and would add them to my holdings to boost my passive income stream. I also expect demand for social housing to help boost its growth. This REIT will fit in nicely with the others in my portfolio.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

girl relaxing on settee in the street
Investing Articles

Under a pound, is the Deliveroo share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price is in pennies and far below where it once stood. Our writer chews over whether the…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Can we trust BP’s 5% dividend yield?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is offering a lot of attractive dividend yields right now, with some nice rises on the cards.…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 106% in a year! The fastest-growing FTSE 100 share is still a bargain

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Airtel Africa is the top performing FTSE 100 across the last two years. And despite this explosive growth, I am…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A high-dividend company I’d buy for the stock market recovery!

| Royston Wild

This fallen income stock boasts ultra-low P/E ratios and 8%-plus dividend yields. Here's why I'd buy it for the stock…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

My top house builder shares to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

Housebuilders share prices have slumped over the past year, despite record house prices. So here are my best shares to…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

The BT share price is treading water. Should I make a move?

| Christopher Ruane

The BT share price is fairly close to where it was a year ago. Christopher Ruane looks at why and…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy JD Wetherspoon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

JD Wetherspoon shares have lost over half their value. But our writer still likes the business model. Here is why…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Credit Suisse shares gain after horrific earnings update! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Credit Suisse shares gained 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday despite massively underperforming and parting ways with its CEO.

Read more »