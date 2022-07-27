Home » Investing Articles » 3 high-potential FTSE 250 stocks 

3 high-potential FTSE 250 stocks 

The FTSE 250 is loaded with promising stocks backed by strong businesses and I’d buy these three right now in my quest for a million.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market recovery is happening. And I’m finding loads of FTSE 250 mid-cap stocks that look poised to advance, powered by strong and growing underlying businesses.

As a recap, the FTSE 250 is a capitalisation-weighted index consisting of the 101st to the 350th largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. And it’s a rich hunting ground for long-term-focused stock-pickers like me.

Ahead of expectations

For example, public services provider Serco (LSE: SRP) released an operations update in May. The company said trading had been better than the directors expected. And a “positive outlook” led to an increase in full-year guidance.

Since then, the share price has been responding well. But at around 185p, the valuation looks reasonable. City analysts expect earnings to notch up by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2023. And set against that expectation, the forward-looking earnings multiple is around 14.

Serco has a record of lumpy earnings. But revenue and cash flow have been climbing over the past few years. However, things haven’t always been that way. Several years ago, the outsourcing specialist was making losses. And there’s some risk that trouble could hit the firm’s operations again.

But things look bright right now. And Serco looks like its operations are recovering well. I’m tempted by the stock.

A return to growth

I’m also keen on soft drinks maker Britvic (LSE: BVIC). July’s third-quarter trading update delivered the headline: “On track to deliver a full-year performance in line with expectations”. And City analysts expect earnings to increase by around 36% in the current trading year to September, and by almost 7% the year after that.

However, it’s possible for any company to miss its estimates. Nevertheless, with the share price near 857p, the forward-looking earnings multiple for 2023 is just below 14. And I reckon that’s a fair valuation.

Britvic suffered declining earnings over the past three years. But a recovery looks like it’s underway now. And because of that, I find the stock attractive. Meanwhile, as I wait for growth to gather momentum, there’s a handy dividend to keep me company. Britvic is yielding a shareholder income worth about 3.5%.

Fallen consumer stocks

Bombed-out consumer-facing stocks have been tempting me lately as well, such as Pets at Home (LSE: PETS). In May, the company said the pet care market “remains robust and in growth”. And a rise in customer spending had been “maintained across all categories and channels”.

City analysts predict single-digit increases in earnings for the current trading year to March 2023 and the year following. Meanwhile, with the share price near 320p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is just over 13 for the trading year to March 2024. I think the valuation looks fair. And there’s a handy dividend to collect, estimated to yield about 4%.

A year ago, the share price stood near 488p. And I reckon the company’s operational progress could send it there again. Although nothing’s certain and setbacks can affect any business. Nevertheless, I think Pets at Home operates in a robust sector. And I’m tempted to invest in the shares now for the long term.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in BAE shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Roland Head

The BAE Systems share price has set new records over the last year, but are further gains likely? Roland Head…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s tips today to aim for early retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction is a rare chance to kick Warren Buffett's investing strategy into overdrive, paving the way for…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

UK stock investing: 2 of the best dividend shares to buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2022 has been a tough year for income investors, yet Zaven Boyrazian has identified two dividend shares paying impressive sustainable…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider owning Ibstock shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering buying Ibstock shares for his portfolio. Here are a trio of things he finds attractive…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

The Compass Group share price continues to climb. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan notes that The Compass Group share price is rising. He decides if he would buy or avoid the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 ideas to make my money work smarter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about several ideas he is trying to implement with the FTSE 100 to make his investments work…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to buy Burberry shares?

| John Choong

Burberry recently released a trading update for its Q1 performance. Its share price has risen 5% since. So, should I…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

Down by half, are Royal Mail shares a recovery pick?

| Christopher Ruane

Royal Mail shares have lost half their value in little over a year. But does the health of the business…

Read more »