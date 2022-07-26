Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? Here’s why I’d buy stocks

No savings at 40? Here’s why I’d buy stocks

Age is just a number. This Fool would always opt to buy stocks over accumulating cash.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home

Image source: Getty Images

As the cost of living soars, it’s understandable that many people aren’t looking too hard into the future in order to focus on the present. Nevertheless, I think it’s vital to have at least one eye on the long road ahead. Today, I’ll explain why I’d prioritise buying stocks over accumulating money, even if I’m starting from scratch a little later in life.

Emergency cash

Let me make something clear from the outset. I’m not suggesting that having at least some cash savings is a bad idea — quite the opposite. Regardless of how old I am (spoiler – I’m in my 40s), having a cushion to protect me from the unexpected would be my priority. Let’s be honest: few of us predicted the global pandemic in 2020, or that it would cause so much pain for so long. And based on research, an awful lot of people had no savings before inflation ran riot.

Beyond this cash buffer, however, I’d make buying stocks a priority. Here’s why.

Stocks beat…everything!

While share prices zip here and there every day that markets are open, the pattern of returns over the long term has been more predictable. In short, stocks have nearly always delivered the best return of any asset class. So, they beat bonds, property, gold and yes, cash.

Things get even better when any dividends I receive are reinvested rather than spent. This allows for more compounding. That’s the not-so-secret sauce that could even turn ordinary folks into stock market millionaires.

Don’t ignore the risks

While the evidence that stocks outperform other asset classes in the long run is compelling, there are a few things I should keep in mind.

Perhaps the most important of these is that the stock market doesn’t owe me anything. In other words, I can’t assume the future will look like the past and I’ll get the same sort of returns. Even if I do, there could be a lot of volatility along the way. Oh, and those dividends just mentioned? They can’t be guaranteed either.

A lot depends on what I buy too. Right now, I’m prioritising growth over income stocks. However, this may change as I get older and I consider swapping the rat race for the beach.

This brings me to my final point.

No age barrier

I’ve used the age of 40 intentionally. With almost three whole decades to go before I can claim the State Pension, that still gives me a lot of time to accumulate a sizeable pot for retirement.

To be frank, I could have said pretty much any number. Although a person’s risk tolerance tends to decline with age, this is not to say that someone already in retirement can’t continue growing their wealth. In fact, any time horizon longer than five years or so is probably worth it.

Why five years? Well, that’s usually long enough to overcome any periods of market weakness. I sincerely doubt we’ll still be worrying about the performance of markets in 2022 by 2027.

That said, there’s a universal truth: the earlier a person can start, the better. If only I could turn back the clock and learn about the basics of investment in my teens.

That would have been the best time to start. The second best time is now.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1k of easyJet shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

easyJet shares rose on Tuesday despite it making a loss during the last quarter. Let's take a closer look at…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

2 reasons why the Wickes share price is down 20% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the points within the half-year results released today that are causing the Wickes share price…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks for the next bull market

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 250 shares have suffered this year. But the next bull market could be just around the corner. Our writer…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why I think the BT share price could finally be set to take off

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been through a dreadful 10 years. Here's why I think it might have bottomed and…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Can Lloyds shares thrive when the market recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have fallen in line with many other UK-focused companies over the past year. So, is it now looking…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

I was right about the soaring Photo-Me share price! Is there still time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Photo-Me share price has soared after announcing strong results and a special dividend. Has our writer missed the opportunity…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £300 extra income each month by investing in dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes buying dividend shares to generate some extra income. Here, he explains how he'd go about it with…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for August

| Andrew Woods

Amid economic turmoil, Andrew Woods gives his thoughts on how imminent events could shape the stock market next month.

Read more »