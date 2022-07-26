Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1k annual income for life

How I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1k annual income for life

A Stocks and Shares ISA can generate ongoing dividend income. Our writer explains how he would invest £20,000 in an ISA to try and earn money in years to come.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

One of the attractions to me of investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is that it could help me build up long-term dividend streams. That could be a handy supplement to my income for years to come.

If I had £20,000 to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA today and wanted to set up annual dividend streams of £1,000, here is how I would attempt to do it.

Focus on the long term

I think investing today means it is possible to earn dividend income for the rest of my life. But for that to be the case, two things will need to happen. The companies in which I invest need to survive – and they must keep paying dividends.

If I invest in a diversified range of businesses, it might not affect me too much if one of them disappears or stops paying its dividend. But in broad terms, long-term income will require me to pick wisely today rather than focus on short-term fads.

I would therefore hunt for businesses I expect to be around and in rude health a decade from now. For example, I would concentrate on areas where I expect high customer demand and in which a business has a certain competitive advantage.

That might be the installed customer base of Vodafone, the strong brands of Diageo, or the network of Jersey Electricity. Whatever it is, taking a long-term view on dividend income means I am looking for companies I think could be money-making machines many years from now.

Managing my risk

Diversifying my Stocks and Shares ISA will help me reduce my risk. But I also need to consider the risk of each individual share I buy.

Generating £1,000 from a £20,000 ISA would require an average dividend yield of 5%. I think that is appealing because it seems achievable. Although all shares carry risks, 5% is not the sort of yield I could only get by dipping into the very risky end of the market.

Right now, a number of blue-chip firms have a yield of 5%. For example, firms such as Vodafone, Aviva and Sainsbury’s all yield that percentage, or higher.

As 5% is the average yield I would need to aim for to hit my annual £1,000 annual target, I do not even need to buy only shares that yield 5%. I could add in some blue-chips yielding 3% or 4%, as long as the overall average came out at 5%.

In any case, I would always focus first on finding what I think are great companies. That is different to buying companies just because of their yield.

Growing income from my Stocks and Shares ISA

If I find great companies with a competitive advantage in a growing market, over time their profits could hopefully get bigger. So I may perhaps end up with more than £1,000 in annual income from my initial investment in years to come.

Dividends are never guaranteed though. That is why I would spend time hunting for those brilliant shares to buy.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo, Sainsbury (J), and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’d invest for 10 years using the Warren Buffett method

| Alan Oscroft

Average stock holding periods are falling alarmingly. It's as if today's investors haven't even heard of Warren Buffett and his…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Are Haleon shares primed to soar after the demerger?

| Dr. James Fox

Haleon shares have dipped since the demerger with GSK last week. But is this a buying opportunity and are Haleon…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Here’s the GSK dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Roland Head

The latest GSK dividend forecasts show the pharma giant delivering much lower dividend yields in the future.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Experian: one of the best shares to buy today

| Darren Sinden

A recession-resistant stock with opportunities for rapid overseas growth makes this stock stand out as one of the best shares…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1k of easyJet shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

easyJet shares rose on Tuesday despite it making a loss during the last quarter. Let's take a closer look at…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

2 reasons why the Wickes share price is down 20% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the points within the half-year results released today that are causing the Wickes share price…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks for the next bull market

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 250 shares have suffered this year. But the next bull market could be just around the corner. Our writer…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why I think the BT share price could finally be set to take off

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been through a dreadful 10 years. Here's why I think it might have bottomed and…

Read more »