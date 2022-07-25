Home » Investing Articles » 2 top dividend shares I’d buy before August and a possible market recovery!

2 top dividend shares I’d buy before August and a possible market recovery!

I’m looking at dividend shares to supercharge my earnings during this period of high inflation. Now looks like a good time to buy these two stocks.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

I tend to prefer buying dividend shares over growth stocks. These companies provide me with adequate returns, but don’t suffer from the same volatility that growth stocks do.

Dividends are also very welcome right now with inflation racing towards 10% in the UK. These payments will help offset the impact of inflation on my portfolio, although I appreciate that dividends aren’t guaranteed.

But I also see now as a good time to buy in general. Stocks are depressed around the world, but a I think a recovery is coming. It might not start as early as August, but it’s coming.

So here are two dividend stocks I’d buy before August.

Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson (LSE:CRST) is one of the most embattled housing stocks. It’s had a rough few years with demand for homes in the South East falling on the back of Brexit-related uncertainty. And then the pandemic hit.

To make things worse, a large proportion of the company’s 2022 profits will be wiped out by its fire-safety pledge. Crest expects its commitment to reclad houses will cost it more than £100m.

But things are looking up and the share price is down. Underlying profitability is increasing. In June, the company said it expected full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be £135m-£140m, compared with £45.9m a year before.

This is clearly an impressive jump and represents a return to the levels frequently achieved before its problems started in 2018/2019.

In its June update, Crest said completions rose to 1,096 year-on-year, from 1,017. Forward sales secured as of 10 June stood at £814.9m from £692m the year before. 

However, as interest rates rise and amid a cost of living crisis, Crest and its fellow housebuilders may suffer from falling demand in the coming months.

But I’d buy Crest for the long run. There’s a dearth of homes in the UK and this isn’t going to change any time soon. Demand will continue to outstrip supply as the population continues to rise, boosted by those from abroad who want to live here.

Crest current has an attractive 5% dividend yield.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) shares have collapsed this year after it became clear its pandemic-era growth was unsustainable.

The firm offers an attractive 4.5% dividend yield, but is also valued like a tech stock to some extent. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13 reflecting its potential for growth. I appreciate that’s not particularly large, but it’s considerably higher than other FTSE 100 financial institutions right now.

Hargreaves benefited during the pandemic when people were locked up in their homes, and many turned to investing. Users of Hargreaves’s investment platform soared during this period. But, with offices, restaurants and the wider economy fully open, the firm has seen a slowdown.

According to research from Lloyds, one in 10 Britons began investing during the pandemic. Many of these investors were Millennials or Gen Zers, who are looking to invest for the long run, according to Barclays.

And personally, I prefer Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform and customer service. So, in the long run, I see Hargreaves as a winner in the sector, and I’d buy now at the current depressed price.

James Fox owns shares in Hargreaves Lansdown, Crest Nicholson, Barclays and Lloyds. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

7 UK shares I’d buy now to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New economic data hints that a stock market recovery could be on the horizon, but what are the best shares…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Tesco dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the Tesco dividend forecast for the years ahead and discusses whether he would buy the stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Will National Grid shares rebound after the recent drop?

| Charlie Carman

Our writer considers the impact of new wind power investment plans on National Grid shares, balanced against the company's debt…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Income stocks: should I buy Marks & Spencer, Greggs and Halfords?

| Roland Head

These high street chains are all popular income stocks, but they're under pressure from rising inflation.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

3 stocks to buy now for the recovery

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market recovery looks like it’s already happening and I've been searching for stocks to buy, such as these.

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million from UK shares with as little as £500 a month

| Kevin Godbold

UK shares as an asset class offer real potential to transform personal wealth over a working lifetime. Here's how I'd…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

I’ve bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares for fat dividends!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have taken a knock in 2022, after hitting highs earlier this year. But I'd happily…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares or Barclays stock: which would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling in 2022, Barclays and Lloyds shares both look cheap to me. But which bargain bank share would I…

Read more »